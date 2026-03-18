



The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has unleashed the 58th wave of Operation True Promise 4, a relentless retaliatory campaign against Israeli and United States assets across the Middle East.





This latest assault, dubbed the 'Larijani Revenge' operation, marks a sharp escalation following reports of senior Iranian figure Ali Larijani's killing in an Israeli airstrike on Tehran. Iranian state media portrays the strikes as a tribute to civilian victims, including those from a devastating school massacre in Minab and a three-day-old infant slain with family members in Iraq.





Launched in the early morning hours, the barrage comprised a massive salvo of advanced ballistic missiles and suicide drones targeting strategic sites. Explosions rocked northern Israel, with sirens blaring in Nahariya, the western Galilee, and central regions, prompting widespread sheltering.





Israeli air defences intercepted many projectiles, though reports indicate impacts from cluster submunitions or fragments, damaging a train station but causing no confirmed injuries thus far.





At the forefront of this offensive stands the Khorramshahr missile, a '2-ton monster' boasting a warhead capacity of up to 1,800-2,000 kg—far heavier than the 700 kg payload of the 'dancing' Sejjil-2 missile, known for its evasive high-altitude manoeuvres.





With a range exceeding 2,000 km, the liquid-fuel Khorramshahr can deliver dispersing warheads for expanded destruction, alongside solid-fuel Kheibar Shekan, Qadr (or Ghadr), Emad, Fattah hypersonic variants, and Fateh-110 systems. This diverse arsenal forms a high-precision strike package designed to overwhelm defences.





Tehran frames the operation as 'effect-based,' honouring the 'martyr children' of recent aggressions, amid a conflict that has seen over 50 waves of such attacks since late February 2026. Previous phases targeted US bases like al-Udeid in Qatar and Al Dhafra in the UAE, Israeli airbases such as Nevatim, tech hubs in Be'er Sheva, and even anti-Iran militant hideouts.





The IRGC claims hundreds of ballistic, hypersonic missiles, and drones deployed overall, while downing over 100 enemy UAVs including MQ-9 Reapers.





The Minab school airstrike, allegedly by US-Israeli forces, killed 165 girls, sparking mass funerals and global outrage with memorials displaying victims' photos in school uniforms.





Iranian officials decry these as 'terrorism,' fuelling domestic resolve and psychological warfare, including Hebrew text warnings to Israelis promising 'days of darkness.' Regional allies like Hezbollah have joined with rocket barrages on Galilee sites.





This intensifying cycle risks broader conflagration, with Israeli reprisals shifting from infrastructure to high-value targets like Larijani, a pillar of Iran's command structure post other losses.





US assets face repeated hits, stretching regional defences, as Iran vows relentless continuation. Sirens, intercepts, and mutual accusations dominate, with no immediate casualties reported from the latest wave but potential for rapid deterioration.





Agencies







