



India has taken a significant step to fortify its energy infrastructure by commissioning two additional liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. This initiative, spearheaded by the government, seeks to enhance the nation's logistics capabilities and bolster the resilience of its energy supply chain.





As global energy markets remain volatile, these new vessels represent a proactive measure to safeguard against disruptions, reported CNN News18 in a Video report.





The acquisition of these LNG carriers addresses the escalating demand for natural gas in India, which has emerged as a cornerstone of the country's energy transition. With industries, power generation, and urban households increasingly reliant on cleaner fuels, the government anticipates that natural gas consumption will surge in the coming years.





Official projections indicate a potential doubling of imports by 2030, underscoring the urgency of this expansion.





These carriers, likely built or chartered through partnerships with state-owned entities such as GAIL or Petronet LNG, will increase India's fleet capacity.





Currently, the nation depends heavily on long-term contracts with suppliers like Qatar, the United States, and Australia. The new vessels will enable more flexible routing and reduce transit times, mitigating risks from geopolitical tensions in key shipping lanes such as the Red Sea or Strait of Hormuz.





Energy security has become paramount for India amid recent global upheavals, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Middle East instability. Diversifying logistics through owned or controlled carriers diminishes vulnerability to foreign shipping bottlenecks.





This move aligns with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, promoting self-reliance not just in manufacturing but also in critical import chains.





The strategic timing of this announcement coincides with India's push towards net-zero emissions by 2070. Natural gas serves as a bridge fuel, offering lower emissions than coal while supporting the integration of renewables. Enhanced LNG logistics will facilitate just-in-time deliveries, optimising storage at terminals like those in Dahej, Hazira, and the upcoming expansions on the east coast.





Economically, the addition of these carriers promises cost efficiencies. Spot market purchases, which can be volatile, become more viable with a robust fleet, allowing India to capitalise on price dips. Analysts estimate that improved supply chain resilience could save billions in import costs annually, freeing up resources for infrastructure investments.





From a broader perspective, this development strengthens India's negotiating power in global energy deals. As the world's third-largest LNG importer, the country can now demand better terms from suppliers. It also positions India as a more attractive partner in regional energy alliances, such as those under the International Solar Alliance or Indo-Pacific frameworks.





Challenges persist, however. High upfront costs for LNG infrastructure demand careful fiscal management, especially with competing priorities in defence and renewables. Environmental concerns around methane emissions during shipping and regasification must also be addressed through advanced technologies like carbon capture.





Looking ahead, this initiative signals a multi-pronged energy strategy. The government plans further fleet expansions and terminal modernisations, potentially including floating storage units. Integration with domestic pipeline networks, such as the Jagdishpur-Haldia line, will ensure gas reaches inland consumers efficiently.





In the long term, these LNG carriers contribute to India's geopolitical stability. Reliable energy supplies underpin economic growth, industrial competitiveness, and even military readiness. By securing its supply chain, India reduces external dependencies, enhancing its strategic autonomy in a multipolar world.





Ultimately, this move exemplifies forward-thinking policy-making. It not only meets immediate needs but lays the groundwork for a resilient energy future, balancing growth with sustainability.





CNN News18







