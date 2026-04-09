



Deepak Mittal, the Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, recently held a high-level meeting with Saif Saeed Ghobash, the Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, to discuss the further strengthening of the partnership between New Delhi and Abu Dhabi.





During this engagement, as detailed by the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi on the social media platform X, Ambassador Mittal formally conveyed his appreciation to the UAE leadership for their steadfast care and continuous support provided to the Indian community residing within the Emirates.





The discussions between Ambassador Mittal and Secretary General Ghobash also involved a productive exchange of views regarding the deepening of bilateral cooperation across various sectors.





In a related diplomatic development in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, noted that Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary (CPV&OIA), hosted an interaction on Tuesday with the Heads of Missions from the Gulf Cooperation Council.





This particular gathering featured Prof. (Dr.) Bimal N. Patel as a special guest. Dr Patel is currently India’s candidate for the position of Judge at the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) for the 2026–2035 term.





This follows a significant working visit to New Delhi in March by the UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem Al Hashimy, who engaged in critical talks with External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.





Those earlier discussions were primarily focused on bolstering the binational partnership while simultaneously addressing the rise of regional tensions. According to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the officials specifically reviewed the repercussions of Iranian missile attacks on regional security and stability.





The UAE representatives highlighted that such attacks have a tangible impact on the global economy and energy security. Minister Reem Al Hashimy condemned the "treacherous attacks" against the UAE and other regional nations, labelling them a grave violation of international law, the UN Charter, and international humanitarian law.





She further characterised these actions as a direct infringement on state sovereignty and a significant threat to regional security. Amidst these regional concerns, India continues to expand its global diplomatic reach.





On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with Dag Hartelius, the State Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Sweden. Their conversation focused on advancing bilateral cooperation and further deepening the Strategic Partnership between India and the European Union.





ANI







