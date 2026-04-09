



Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, a 21-year-old Pakistani national residing in Canada on a study permit, has pleaded guilty in a New York court to attempting to execute a mass shooting at a Jewish centre in Brooklyn.





Also known as Shahzeb Jadoon, Khan entered his plea before US District Judge Paul G Gardephe on Wednesday. He is currently scheduled to face sentencing on 12 August 2026 for his role in the planned terrorism plot.





The United States Department of Justice revealed that Khan’s explicit goal was to murder as many Jewish people as possible. He specifically timed the intended massacre to coincide with the anniversary of the October 7th Hamas attacks. Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A Eisenberg stated that Khan viewed New York City as the "perfect" venue for his assault due to its significant Jewish population.





In communications regarding the plot, Khan boasted that his actions would result in the deadliest attack on American soil since the events of 11 September 2001. His radicalisation reportedly became evident around November 2023, when he began distributing ISIS propaganda videos and literature via social media. These activities eventually escalated into the active planning of a domestic terrorist attack in support of the group.





Unbeknownst to Khan, his primary confidants during the planning stages were actually two undercover officers. Khan shared his detailed intentions with these officers, including his plan to carry out the attack alongside an associate.





He requested that the undercover agents procure AR-style assault rifles, ammunition, and other tactical materials necessary to facilitate the massacre.





Initially focusing on a different city, Khan shifted his target to a prominent Jewish religious centre in Brooklyn in August 2024. He provided the undercover officers with specific locations for the hit and claimed he had access to a smuggler who could assist him in crossing the border from Canada into the United States. He reiterated his belief that the success of this plan would constitute a historic level of carnage.





Following his guilty plea, Khan now faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. The National Security Division has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that individuals attempting to carry out such acts of terror face the full weight of American law. The case highlights the ongoing vigilance of federal authorities in monitoring and disrupting extremist plots targeting religious communities.





ANI







