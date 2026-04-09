



Shots were fired by unidentified assailants outside the Israeli consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday, sparking a violent confrontation that left two attackers dead and several police officers injured.





The incident triggered an immediate security response in an area already known for its heavy police presence.





A gunfight broke out near the building housing the consulate, resulting in injuries to two policemen and the death of at least one of the three attackers who opened fire. While initial reports on the number of fatalities were conflicting, the local Governor later clarified the situation to the press.





Istanbul Governor Davut Gul confirmed that one of the two primary shooters had been killed while others involved were injured. He informed reporters at the scene that two police officers sustained light wounds during the exchange of fire, which reportedly lasted for at least ten minutes.





The confrontation took place near a permanent security checkpoint, forcing police officers to draw their weapons and take cover. Footage obtained from the scene depicted an attacker dressed in a dark top and carrying a backpack moving between parked police and security buses while firing an automatic rifle and a handgun.





Visuals shared by news agencies showed the chaotic moments as officers sought cover amidst the sound of gunfire. One individual was seen covered in blood, and further graphic content showed police standing over a wounded person believed to be one of the assailants.





Separate videos captured the sound of shots and the screams of bystanders in the background. One particular video purportedly showed the moment police fire downed one of the shooters during the height of the engagement.





Governor Gul noted that the attackers utilised both rifles and handguns to carry out the assault. At this stage, there is no immediate information regarding the specific identities of all the attackers or their underlying motives for the strike.





Turkey’s Justice Minister, Akin Gurlek, announced that a formal investigation has been launched into the incident. The consulate itself is located within a high-rise building, typically occupying one or two floors of the structure.





According to a source close to the case, no Israeli diplomats are currently on Turkish territory. This information comes at a time of heightened regional tension following missile and drone exchanges between Israel, the US, and Iran.





The broader geopolitical context includes a full-fledged war sparked by US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. US President Donald Trump has expressed a desire to end the conflict, reportedly setting a deadline for the Iranians of Tuesday at 8 PM Eastern Time.





Turkish Interior Minister Mustafa Cifti stated on social media that the attackers had travelled to Istanbul from the neighbouring city of Izmit using a rented vehicle. He further noted that one assailant was linked to a group described as "exploiting religion," though he did not name a specific organisation.





Agencies







