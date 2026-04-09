



The Indian Army contingent has officially commenced its journey to Egypt to take part in the fourth iteration of the joint special forces exercise, titled Cyclone-IV. This significant military engagement is slated to occur at Anshas, spanning the period from 9 to 17 April 2026.

This deployment serves as a vital continuation of the burgeoning military partnership between the two nations, building upon the momentum of the third edition previously hosted in India.

Representing the Indian side is a highly specialised contingent of 25 personnel drawn from various Special Forces units. These soldiers are set to undergo rigorous training alongside their Egyptian counterparts within a realistic operational framework.

The primary objective of this collaboration is to refine joint mission planning capabilities and bolster interoperability between the two forces through the shared exchange of tactical best practices.





Throughout the duration of the exercise, the participating troops will engage in a comprehensive series of training modules. These activities are specifically designed to focus on specialised operational tactics, techniques, and procedures tailored for the challenging environments of desert and semi-desert terrain. Such focused training ensures that both forces are adept at navigating and operating in geographically demanding conditions.





Beyond the tactical drills, the joint exercise acts as a platform for the mutual exchange of professional expertise. It offers a unique opportunity for the personnel to strengthen their bonds of camaraderie and develop a more profound appreciation for each other’s distinct military traditions and cultural backgrounds. This human element is considered essential for building a foundation of lasting cooperation.





Bilateral military engagements like Exercise Cyclone constitute a fundamental pillar of the ongoing defence cooperation between India and Egypt.





By participating in these high-stakes drills, the armed forces of both nations continue to foster mutual trust and solidify the strategic ties that bind their respective military establishments.





Agencies







