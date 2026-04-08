As Pakistan prepares to settle a $3.5 billion debt owed to the United Arab Emirates, Senator Mushahid Hussain has characterised the financial obligation as a "brotherly rescue" for a nation he describes as currently being "stuck and helpless.", reported NDTV





Speaking in an interview with Dunya News, the Senator argued that Pakistan has a moral responsibility to support the UAE during what he perceives to be a time of crisis for the Gulf nation.





Using the term "Bechara"—an Urdu word meaning helpless or pitiful—the Senator suggested that the UAE is in urgent need of funds due to prior financial commitments made to Donald Trump. He asserted that as "big brothers," it is incumbent upon Pakistan to assist the UAE if they are facing difficulties. He maintained that Pakistan’s decision to return the funds is the correct one, framing the repayment as a gesture of support for a partner in need.





Hussain emphasised the historical role Pakistan has played in the development of the UAE, specifically citing the instrumental involvement of Pakistani expertise in training the UAE’s armed forces. He noted that the two nations have shared a deep bond since the era of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father and first president of the United Emirates.





The Senator further attributed the UAE's alleged financial strain to regional instability and the drain on reserves caused by a purported $150 billion commitment to President Donald Trump. He suggested that the UAE is currently "stuck" due to its involvement in various Middle Eastern conflicts, specifically naming the wars in Yemen and Sudan, which he believes necessitates Pakistan’s intervention.





In addition to financial commentary, Hussain offered "brotherly advice" regarding the UAE's demographics and its growing relationship with India. He pointed out that out of a total population of 10 million, approximately 4.3 million are Indian nationals. He cautioned the UAE to ensure that these friendly ties do not eventually lead to the country becoming part of "Akhand Bharat," a concept of a Greater India.





According to a senior Pakistani official cited by the newspaper Dawn, Pakistan intends to repay the $3.5 billion by the end of this month. The official stated that the amount would be returned as quickly as possible, stressing that "national dignity" must not be compromised for the sake of financial considerations.





These funds were originally part of external assistance provided in 2019 via the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development to stabilise Pakistan’s balance of payments.





This repayment occurs while Pakistan is participating in an International Monetary Fund programme that necessitates securing around $12.5 billion in rollovers from partners such as China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. These funds are essential for maintaining the country's foreign exchange reserves and meeting its external financing obligations.





Currently, Pakistan’s central bank reserves are valued at $16.3 billion. However, the scheduled repayment to the UAE will reduce these reserves by 18 per cent. This significant reduction is expected to weaken the nation’s external buffers and its ability to cover imports.





This fiscal pressure is compounded by the ongoing conflict involving Iran, which has led to rising oil and commodity prices, further impacting the Pakistani economy.





NDTV







