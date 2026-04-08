



In a significant diplomatic move, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval hosted Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman for a dinner meeting on Tuesday evening in New Delhi.





This meeting occurred only hours after Rahman arrived in the Indian capital for a three-day official visit. The primary objective of this high-level mission is to repair bilateral relations that have endured over 18 months of heightened diplomatic friction between the two neighbouring nations.





This visit marks the first senior-level engagement with India by the newly formed Bangladesh Nationalist Party government. Led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, the administration assumed power in February following the recent parliamentary elections.





According to individuals familiar with the proceedings, the discussions between Doval and Rahman covered various facets of India-Bangladesh relations, with a specific emphasis on establishing a fresh momentum for future cooperation.





While there has been no official statement released regarding the dinner meeting, the composition of the Bangladeshi delegation highlights its importance. Minister Rahman was accompanied by Humayun Kabir, who serves as the foreign affairs adviser to the Prime Minister.





This preparatory engagement sets the stage for a busy diplomatic schedule, including extensive talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, as well as meetings with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.





The arrival of the delegation was marked by a warm public welcome from External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. On social media, Jaiswal noted that India and Bangladesh share historic ties rooted in strong people-to-people connections.





He expressed confidence that Rahman’s visit would serve to further bolster the partnership between the two countries, which had seen a major downturn following the collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government in August 2024.





Efforts to stabilise the relationship began earlier this year when Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri represented India at the inauguration of Tarique Rahman in Dhaka on 17 February. This followed a landslide victory for his party in the polls.





The Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry stated that Dhaka intends to focus on stability and continuous development based on mutual trust, dignity, respect, and shared interests during these high-level consultations.





The upcoming discussions with Minister Jaishankar are expected to be pivotal in starting a new phase of the bilateral relationship. A major technical point on the agenda is the renewal of the Ganga Water Treaty.





Originally signed in December 1996 to manage water sharing between the two riparian states, the treaty is set to expire this year. It remains to be seen whether the long-standing and contentious issue of the Teesta river water sharing will also be raised during these sessions.





Beyond water management, several sensitive political and economic issues loom over the talks. Dhaka has consistently demanded the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been residing in India since fleeing the mass anti-government protests in August 2024.





Additionally, Bangladesh is expected to request additional fuel supplies from India to mitigate shortages caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.





Finally, the talks are likely to address practical hurdles to bilateral cooperation, including trade barriers and the easing of visa restrictions. The Bangladeshi side is particularly keen on relaxing the current limitations imposed on tourist and business visas. Both nations hope this visit will lay a sustainable foundation for elevating their cooperation to a more fruitful level in the years to come.





PTI







