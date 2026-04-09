



The Iranian Navy has issued a stern warning to maritime operators, stating that any vessel attempting to traverse the Strait of Hormuz without explicit prior approval will be targeted and destroyed.





This development indicates that, despite a recently announced 14-day ceasefire, the critical energy chokepoint remains under tight restriction. Reuters reports that trapped vessels in the Gulf have already received messages confirming they must coordinate with Iranian forces or face destruction.





Earlier today, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week truce following news that Iran intended to open the waterway. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that safe passage would be possible for this period, provided there is coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and technical limitations are respected.





However, shipping operators have seen no immediate easing of controls, with the Iranian Navy maintaining its aggressive stance toward unauthorised transit.





The ongoing uncertainty has caused major disruption for global shipping giants. Danish company Maersk is urgently assessing the situation, noting that while the ceasefire offers a glimmer of opportunity, it does not provide the "full maritime certainty" required to resume normal operations. Any decision to move vessels will depend on rigorous risk assessments and official guidance, as the standoff continues to impact one of the world's most vital oil routes.





Iran’s position remains firm: they previously indicated that a full reopening of the Strait would only occur under a comprehensive peace agreement that guarantees an end to US and Israeli attacks, rather than a temporary pause.





Throughout the conflict, President Trump has issued various deadlines and threats via Truth Social, including a dramatic warning that "a whole civilisation" could perish if an agreement were not reached, though he also hinted at the potential for a "revolutionarily wonderful" outcome.





The ceasefire itself was reportedly a result of a proposal from Pakistan, supported by China’s eleventh-hour intervention. Three Iranian officials stated that China urged Tehran to adopt a more flexible approach to de-escalate tensions, leading to the approval of the truce by Iran's new Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei.





Despite this diplomatic movement, Iran appears to be prioritising passage only for "friendly countries" for the time being.





Industry experts remain sceptical of any real change. Richard Meade of Lloyd’s List Intelligence noted that the truce does not shift the fundamental reality that Iran remains in control of the corridor. He emphasised that since ships are still required to seek permission, the status quo of "no permission, no transit" effectively remains in place.





The human and economic cost of the conflict, which began on 28th February, is staggering. According to the United Nations, approximately 2,000 ships and 20,000 seafarers remain stranded in the Gulf. Since the outbreak of hostilities, over 20 ships have been attacked, resulting in several crew fatalities and forcing many vessels to seek safety at anchorages throughout the region.





Agencies







