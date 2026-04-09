

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, the Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force, recently conducted a high-level visit to the Peterson Space Force Base in the United States.

During this visit, he held an extensive meeting with General Gregory M. Guillot, the Commander of the United States Northern Command (US-NORTHCOM) and the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD).

The discussions centred on complex operational modalities, marking a significant step in reinforcing the burgeoning defence cooperation between India and the United States.





The engagement between the two senior military leaders at Peterson Space Force Base, which serves as the critical nerve centre for NORAD, was focused on exploring various operational domains. This visit highlights the ongoing efforts to deepen the strategic partnership between the two nations, with a particular emphasis on aligning shared defence perspectives.





The interaction served as a platform to underscore the importance of advancing bilateral military ties and identifying new avenues for strategic cooperation.





This high-profile meeting is part of a broader official tour being undertaken by the IAF Chief across the United States. By engaging directly with the leadership of US-NORTHCOM and NORAD, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has reinforced India’s commitment to collaborative security frameworks.





The discussions are expected to pave the way for enhanced interoperability and a more robust exchange of tactical and strategic expertise between the air and space forces of both countries.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







