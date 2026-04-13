



China has intensified its efforts to market the J-35 stealth fighter to Middle Eastern military buyers as it seeks to challenge the long-standing dominance of American and Russian aerospace manufacturers in the region.





During recent international defence exhibitions, including the Dubai Airs Show and events in Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia, Chinese officials have showcased detailed models of the aircraft to attract regional powers. The J-35 is being positioned as a direct competitor to the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II, with Chinese representatives highlighting its advanced stealth capabilities and multi-role versatility.





The marketing push is strategically timed to capitalise on the frustrations of Middle Eastern nations that have faced significant hurdles in acquiring the F-35 from the United States. While the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have expressed keen interest in the American stealth jet, those deals have frequently stalled due to strict technology safeguards, political conditions, and regional security concerns mandated by the US Congress.





Beijing is offering the J-35 as a "no-strings-attached" alternative, promising shorter delivery timelines and fewer geopolitical restrictions.





Developed by the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation, the J-35 is a single-seat, twin-engine, fifth-generation fighter that has evolved from the earlier FC-31 prototype. It exists in two primary forms: the J-35A, a land-based variant for the air force, and a carrier-based version designed to operate from the People’s Liberation Army Navy's modern carriers equipped with electromagnetic catapult systems.





Despite its visual similarities to the F-35, the Chinese jet features a twin-engine configuration and is slightly more streamlined, owing to the absence of a short take-off and vertical landing requirement.





While Western analysts suggest that the J-35 may still lag behind the F-35 in terms of battle-hardened performance and sensor integration, the aircraft represents a significant leap for the Chinese defence industry.





It makes China only the second country in the world, after the United States, to field two types of fifth-generation stealth fighters simultaneously. For Middle Eastern buyers, the J-35 offers a way to diversify their fighter fleets and reduce dependency on a single Western supplier, acting as a strategic hedge against shifting American foreign policy.





However, the path to dominating the Middle Eastern market is not without obstacles. Reports indicate that Saudi Arabia has recently turned away from the J-35 in favour of pursuing sixth-generation fighter collaborations with Western partners, prioritising long-term technological alignment over the lower price point of Chinese hardware.





Furthermore, while Pakistan is expected to be the first international recipient of the jet, other potential buyers remain cautious about the long-term sustainment, maintenance, and operational reliability of Chinese platforms compared to established Western equivalents.





Despite these challenges, China remains committed to using the J-35 to shift the regional balance of air power. By providing advanced technology to nations that are otherwise barred from Western stealth programs, Beijing aims to integrate its hardware into the defence ecosystems of the Persian Gulf.





If even one major regional power adopts the J-35, it could fundamentally alter regional air-defence planning and mark the definitive end of the Western monopoly on stealth technology in the Middle East.





Agencies







