



At least twenty-five vessels successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz within a twenty-four-hour period, according to a statement issued by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy and reported by Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency.





The IRGC confirmed that the ships included oil tankers, container carriers and other commercial craft, all of which passed through the strategic waterway under its supervision and coordination.





The statement emphasised that each vessel had obtained prior permission and clearance before navigating the channel, reflecting the strict protocols now governing passage through this critical maritime corridor.





This latest disclosure followed an earlier announcement by the IRGC Navy on Friday, which recorded thirty-five vessels crossing the strait in the preceding twenty-four hours. That figure represented a temporary rise in traffic compared with earlier in the week.





On Thursday, naval authorities reported thirty-one merchant ships, including oil tankers and container carriers, completing their passage under IRGC oversight. Earlier still, the tally had stood at twenty-six vessels, highlighting the fluctuating but tightly controlled nature of maritime activity in the region.





The IRGC Navy has asserted full operational jurisdiction over the Strait of Hormuz, requiring all vessels to secure formal permits and clearances to ensure safe transit.





These measures are part of Tehran’s broader strategy to maintain a firm grip on the waterway, which connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and serves as one of the world’s most vital energy chokepoints.





The daily figures released by Iranian authorities appear intended to demonstrate both their control and their ability to regulate global shipping flows at will.





The backdrop to these developments is one of severe regional instability. Prior to the outbreak of the US-Israeli war against Iran, the Strait of Hormuz functioned as an open corridor, facilitating the transit of around one-quarter of the world’s seaborne petroleum trade and one-fifth of global liquefied natural gas supplies.





Since the conflict and subsequent ceasefire, however, Tehran has clarified its intention to restrict or bar adversarial vessels from entering the channel, while imposing tolls on other ships seeking safe passage. This policy underscores Iran’s determination to leverage its geographic position for economic and political advantage.





The fluctuating shipping figures released by the IRGC Navy highlight the shifting dynamics of maritime traffic through the strait. They also serve as a reminder of Iran’s operational dominance over the passage, which has become a focal point of geopolitical tension.





The disclosures reinforce Tehran’s message that it will continue to exercise sovereignty over the waterway, shaping global energy flows and asserting its influence amidst ongoing military and diplomatic friction.





ANI







