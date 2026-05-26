



Cyprus is now seriously considering the purchase of India’s supersonic BrahMos missile system, alongside Kamikaze drones, under a new defence roadmap with New Delhi.





If finalised, the deal would mark a major strategic setback for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, given Ankara’s decades-long occupation of northern Cyprus and its hostile stance towards Nicosia.





Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides’ recent visit to India has set the stage for this potential acquisition. Both nations agreed on a comprehensive defence and security cooperation roadmap for 2026–31, which includes collaboration in emerging technologies, cybersecurity, and defence industry partnerships.





Cyprus has expressed a clear desire to procure Indian defence equipment, with BrahMos missiles at the forefront of its interest. The BrahMos, jointly developed by India and Russia, is renowned for its supersonic speed of Mach 2.8–3.0, precision strike capability, and versatility across land, sea, and air platforms.





Its ability to fly at extremely low altitudes, evade radar detection, and deliver a 300 kg warhead over a range of nearly 290 kilometres makes it one of the most formidable cruise missiles in the world.





The symbolism of Cyprus opting for BrahMos is profound. Turkey has illegally occupied northern Cyprus since 1974, and tensions between the two countries remain high. A BrahMos deal would not only bolster Cyprus’ deterrence but also send a strong geopolitical signal to Ankara.





Erdogan, who has positioned himself as a leader of the Muslim world and openly supported Pakistan during India’s Operation Sindoor, would view such a move as a direct challenge. Cyprus’ interest in BrahMos is also driven by its need to secure its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in the Mediterranean, where Turkish incursions have repeatedly violated maritime boundaries.





BrahMos is a portmanteau of Brahmaputra River (India) plus Moskva River (Russia). CDS General Anil Chauhan called BrahMos the "Brahmastra of its time". While the mythology underscores its symbolic power, the missile’s real-world capabilities have been proven in combat.





During Operation Sindoor, BrahMos was deployed to strike multiple Pakistani air bases with devastating precision, further enhancing its reputation globally.





Cyprus, impressed by this performance, now sees BrahMos as a cost-effective and reliable alternative to Western systems, offering rapid deployment and high deterrence value.





Beyond BrahMos, Cyprus is also evaluating Indian Kamikaze drones, or loitering munitions, which can hover over targets and strike with precision. These drones, developed under India’s “Make in India” initiative, have demonstrated effectiveness in modern warfare, particularly against high-value targets.





Together, BrahMos and Kamikaze drones would significantly enhance Cyprus’ defence preparedness against Turkish military threats.





India’s emergence as a defence exporter is underscored by the growing list of countries showing interest in BrahMos. The Philippines has already signed a $375 million deal, while Vietnam, Indonesia, Egypt, the UAE, and nearly 14–15 other nations are in negotiations.





For India, the Cyprus deal would open doors to the European defence market, a significant milestone given Cyprus’ EU membership. Unlike NATO members, Cyprus has greater autonomy in its procurement decisions, making Indian systems an attractive option.





The potential sale of BrahMos to Cyprus is therefore not just a commercial transaction but a geopolitical turning point. It strengthens India’s role as a credible security partner, enhances Cyprus’ deterrence against Turkey, and signals a shift in the balance of power in the Mediterranean. For Erdogan, it would be a major strategic blow, undermining Turkey’s leverage over Cyprus and complicating its regional ambitions.





Agencies







