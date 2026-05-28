



Reports emerging from Turkish defence circles have highlighted growing unease over the possibility of Greece acquiring advanced Indian missile systems, either directly or indirectly through Cyprus, reported News18 web portal.





Analysts in Ankara have voiced concern that such a development could significantly alter the military balance in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, regions already marked by longstanding tensions between Greece and Turkey.





According to Turkish defence publication TurDef, discussions about Greece potentially procuring India’s BrahMos supersonic cruise missile have gained traction. The BrahMos, jointly developed by India and Russia, is widely regarded as one of the fastest operational supersonic cruise missiles in the world.





Capable of being launched from land, sea, and air platforms, its speed, precision, and versatility make it a formidable deterrent. Turkish analysts have also raised alarms about India’s Long-Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LR-LACM), which could further enhance Greece’s strike capabilities.





Some reports suggest that Athens may explore indirect procurement channels through Cyprus to avoid legal and diplomatic complications associated with direct acquisition. Cyprus itself has shown interest in Indian-made missile systems and drones, particularly after observing India’s recent advancements in defence technology. This has added to speculation that Nicosia could serve as a conduit for Greek access to Indian platforms.





Turkish defence analyst Ardan Zentürk has warned that the growing strategic partnership between New Delhi and Athens could reshape the regional security environment. He argued that the deployment of highly accurate Indian missile systems near the Eastern Mediterranean could challenge Turkey’s strategic assets and undermine its existing air defence network, including the Russian-made S-400 system.





Other Turkish commentators, such as nationalist analyst Rauf Köse, have echoed these concerns, urging Ankara to prepare for potential future threats emerging from the region.





The debate has also been linked to broader geopolitical dynamics. Some Turkish analysts have pointed to Ankara’s close alignment with Pakistan on issues such as Kashmir, suggesting that India’s expanding defence exports and partnerships in Europe reflect New Delhi’s rising geopolitical influence and a deliberate effort to counterbalance Turkey’s positions.





India’s growing reputation as a defence exporter, with countries like the Philippines already acquiring BrahMos and others such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and Egypt expressing interest, adds weight to these concerns.





Despite the speculation, there has been no official confirmation from New Delhi, Athens, or Nicosia regarding negotiations for the transfer or deployment of Indian missile systems in the region.





For now, the reports remain unverified, but they have clearly stirred debate within Turkey’s strategic community, which fears that a new axis of cooperation between India and Greece could tilt the balance of power in the Eastern Mediterranean.





News18







