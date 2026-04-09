



A week-long series of diplomatic discussions mediated by China between Pakistan and Afghanistan has concluded in Urumqi without the parties reaching a formal agreement to end ongoing hostilities.





Beijing has maintained a cautious optimism, stating that both Islamabad and Kabul have nonetheless agreed to explore a "comprehensive solution" to resolve their deep-seated differences.





The informal talks took place from 1 April to 7 April in the provincial capital of China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, the sessions involved representatives from all three nations and were conducted in what she described as a candid and pragmatic atmosphere.





This Urumqi process represents the first significant diplomatic engagement between the two neighbours since the end of February, when Pakistan initiated Operation Ghazab lil-Haq. That military campaign was launched to target what Islamabad claims are terrorist sanctuaries within Afghan territory.





Pakistan has consistently accused the Taliban-led administration in Afghanistan of providing shelter to militants from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA). Islamabad asserts that these groups use Afghan soil to coordinate an insurgency and conduct recurring attacks across various Pakistani provinces.





During the briefings, Mao Ning emphasised that the three sides followed an approach that was problem-focused and action-driven. The participants reiterated that dialogue remains the only viable method for resolving complex international disputes, specifically the friction currently defining Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.





The parties have reportedly agreed to identify core and priority concerns as they search for a broader resolution. While China acknowledged that terrorism remains the central issue affecting the bilateral relationship, Mao Ning notably stopped short of explicitly endorsing Pakistan’s specific allegations regarding the sheltering of militant groups.





When questioned about future engagements, the spokesperson suggested that maintaining contact is a vital consensus reached during the week. She indicated that the Urumqi process is considered meaningful and that further communication at various levels is expected in the coming months.





The diplomatic impasse comes in the wake of a recent report from United Nations experts who urged both nations to commit to a permanent ceasefire. The UN highlighted that Pakistan has yet to publish credible evidence proving that TTP attacks on its soil are directly controlled or directed by the de facto Afghan authorities.





Furthermore, the report from the UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner raised legal concerns regarding the recent escalations. It suggested that Pakistan’s military actions within Afghanistan constitute a violation of international law and the prohibition on the use of force as outlined under Article 2 of the United Nations Charter.





Agencies







