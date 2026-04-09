



Israel has executed its most devastating aerial bombardment of Lebanon since the current conflict with Hezbollah commenced last month, resulting in the deaths of more than 250 individuals on Wednesday.





This surge in violence occurred as the Iran-backed group resumed its rocket fire into northern Israel, breaking a brief hiatus that had been observed under the two-week ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran.





The intensity of these strikes has cast significant doubt on the viability of regional diplomatic efforts. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasised that a ceasefire within Lebanon was a fundamental prerequisite for his country’s ongoing agreement with the United States.





Despite these diplomatic sensitivities, the Israeli military confirmed it had initiated its largest coordinated strike of the war to date.





During a single ten-minute window on Wednesday afternoon, at least five consecutive strikes shook the capital city of Beirut, sending massive columns of smoke into the skyline. The Israeli military stated that it had successfully targeted over 100 Hezbollah command centres and military installations across Beirut, the Bekaa Valley, and southern Lebanon.





The human cost of the day’s operations has been catastrophic, with Lebanon’s civil defence service reporting a total of 254 fatalities and more than 1,100 injuries nationwide. The highest concentration of casualties was recorded in Beirut, where 91 people lost their lives. While the health ministry initially provided a lower figure of 182 dead, they cautioned that the toll remained provisional and was expected to rise.





Early on Thursday, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for firing rockets at the kibbutz of Manara, justifying the move as a response to what it termed Israeli violations of the existing ceasefire. In a defiant statement, the group declared that its military actions would persist until the "Israeli-American aggression" against the Lebanese people and their country was brought to a halt.





This development marks the deadliest single day since the war erupted on 2 March. The conflict began when Hezbollah launched attacks on Israel in a show of support for Tehran, following a joint U.S.-Israeli strike on Iran two days prior. In the weeks since, Israel has maintained a comprehensive air and ground campaign in retaliation.





On the ground in Beirut, the scale of the devastation was visible as rescue workers struggled to reach survivors. Reuters witnesses observed civil defence personnel using a crane to evacuate an elderly woman from a western Beirut building that had been partially sheared off by a strike, leaving residents on the upper storeys stranded.





The local medical infrastructure has been pushed to a breaking point. In the immediate aftermath of the strikes, many of the wounded were transported to hospitals on motorcycles due to a severe shortage of available ambulances. One of the largest medical facilities in the capital has issued an urgent appeal for blood donations of all types to manage the influx of patients.





The international community has reacted with alarm to the rapid escalation of hostilities. UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk described the scale of destruction and loss of life as "horrific," noting that such carnage occurring so soon after the U.S.-Iran ceasefire agreement was established "defies belief."





AP







