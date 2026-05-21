



AxisCades Aerospace has announced a massive ₹6,000 crore investment in Karnataka to establish a 200-acre integrated hub near Devanahalli, focusing on aerospace, defence, semiconductors, and artificial intelligence.





The project will create 20,000 direct and 54,000 indirect jobs, significantly boosting Karnataka’s aerospace ecosystem.





The Bangalore-based aerospace and defence company AxisCades Aerospace Infrastructure Private Limited, a subsidiary of Axiscades Technologies, will roll out the investment in three phases. The first phase will see ₹1,290 crore invested, followed by ₹2,898 crore in the second phase and ₹1,512 crore in the third. This phased approach ensures steady infrastructure development and job creation across the state.





The integrated hub will include manufacturing, testing, and maintenance facilities, alongside a domestic research and development centre established under global partnerships.





The company also intends to develop advanced aerospace and defence infrastructure such as missile sub-systems, radar and sensor systems, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities for fighter aircraft. This aligns with India’s broader push for self-reliance in defence and aerospace technologies.





AxisCades has requested land near Devanahalli, close to its existing unit, and has expressed intent to construct a 1.8-km runway to support operations. While Industries Minister MB Patil suggested alternatives such as Hassan, Vijayapura, and Shivamogga airports, company representatives emphasised the strategic importance of proximity to Devanahalli. The minister has directed officials to identify suitable land where runway construction would be feasible.





The announcement was made after a high-level meeting at Khanija Bhavan in Bengaluru, attended by senior officials including Principal Secretary of the Industries Department N Selvakumar, Industries Commissioner Khushboo Goyal, and AxisCades Managing Director Sharadhi Chandra Babu. The presence of senior government and company representatives underscores the seriousness of the project and its potential impact on Karnataka’s industrial landscape.





Founded in January 2001, AxisCades has steadily expanded its footprint in aerospace and defence. This new investment marks one of its most ambitious undertakings, positioning Karnataka as a global hub for aerospace innovation. The inclusion of semiconductor and artificial intelligence sectors within the hub highlights the company’s forward-looking approach, integrating cutting-edge technologies with traditional aerospace and defence capabilities.





The project is expected to generate 74,000 jobs in total, with 20,000 being direct employment opportunities and 54,000 indirect. This will not only strengthen Karnataka’s aerospace ecosystem but also contribute significantly to the state’s economy, skill development, and industrial growth.





The domestic R&D centre will further enhance innovation capacity, enabling collaborations with global partners and fostering indigenous technological advancements.





By combining aerospace, defence, semiconductors, and AI under one integrated hub, AxisCades is setting a precedent for multi-sectoral industrial development in India. The project is poised to rival global aerospace clusters and reinforce Bengaluru’s reputation as the country’s aerospace capital.





Agencies







