



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has embarked on a three-day official visit to Germany, commencing on 21 April 2026. The trip focuses on bolstering defence industrial collaboration, intensifying military-to-military engagements, and probing cooperation in emerging domains.





This visit holds particular importance as it marks Singh's first to Germany since assuming office in 2019. The previous such journey by an Indian defence minister was undertaken by Nirmala Sitharaman in February 2019.





On the German side, Defence Minister Boris Pistorius visited India in June 2023, during which both nations engaged in comprehensive discussions to broaden defence ties.





Singh is slated to confer with his German counterpart and other senior officials, aiming to deepen the strategic partnership further.





The timing of the visit aligns with advanced negotiations between India and Germany for a next-generation submarine deal under Project 75I, valued at approximately ₹90,000 crore.





The program centres on constructing six advanced AIP-equipped submarines in collaboration with ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL). It is regarded as vital for modernising the Indian Navy's ageing fleet and countering the expanding maritime presence of China and Pakistan.





Sources indicate that while the visit may not directly finalise negotiations, it is poised to inject momentum into the strategic defence partnership. Cost discussions are already at an advanced stage, setting the stage for a landmark agreement.





Project 75I, or P-75I, represents a pivotal initiative to augment the Indian Navy’s conventional submarine fleet. It entails building six sophisticated diesel-electric attack submarines fitted with fuel cell-based Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) systems, which confer superior stealth and endurance.





These submarines are to be constructed in India via a strategic partnership between MDL and TKMS. The project aspires to achieve 45–60 per cent indigenisation, aligning seamlessly with the government’s ‘Make in India’ drive.





Conceived nearly a decade ago, Project 75I progressed to formal discussions in 2020. Sources reveal that cost negotiations have now reached an advanced juncture, with MDL and TKMS nearing contract finalisation. Upon signing, it would rank among the largest defence deals between India and Germany.





The P-75I submarines will enhance the prowess of the existing Scorpene-class fleet by integrating cutting-edge technologies, sensors, and weapon systems.





Global conflicts in recent times, such as those in West Asia, have highlighted the imperative of maritime security and a strong naval footprint. The Indian Navy has been instrumental in protecting shipping lanes, exemplified by its escort of Indian vessels through critical passages like the Strait of Hormuz amid persistent regional tensions.





Project 75I is deemed essential for overhauling India’s ageing conventional submarine fleet. It directly addresses the intensifying maritime activities of China and Pakistan within the Indian Ocean Region.





The AIP technology will enable these submarines to stay submerged for extended periods, thereby amplifying stealth and efficacy in intricate maritime scenarios.





As of April 2026, India maintains a fleet of 20 submarines in total. Seventeen of these fall under the Indian Navy, while three nuclear submarines are managed by the Strategic Forces Command.





The latest addition to the nuclear fleet is INS Aridaman. On the conventional front, INS Vaghsheer, the most recent Scorpene-class submarine, was commissioned in January 2025 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai.





The active Scorpene-class submarines also encompass INS Kalvari, INS Khanderi, INS Karanj, INS Vela, and INS Vagir. Fabricated at MDL under the ‘Make in India’ banner, these vessels boast advanced stealth attributes, state-of-the-art sonar systems, and precision armaments.





Complementing these are older conventional submarines, including the Shishumar-class (German-origin Type 209 models) such as INS Shishumar, INS Shankush, INS Shalki, and INS Shankul. The fleet further includes Sindhughosh-class (Russian Kilo-class) submarines like INS Sindhughosh, INS Sindhuraj, INS Sindhuratna, and INS Sindhushastra.





Project 75I has encountered delays over the years. Nonetheless, sources suggest that post-contract finalisation, the inaugural new-generation submarine could be delivered in four to five years.





Agencies







