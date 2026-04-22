



India’s indigenous TEJAS MK-2 fighter jet is entering a decisive phase as taxi trials and certification clearances progress ahead of its maiden flight expected in 2026, Zee News reported





Developed jointly by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and the Aeronautical Development Agency, the medium-weight fighter is designed to replace ageing fleets in the Indian Air Force while enhancing strike range and payload capacity.





This milestone marks a significant step in India’s defence self-reliance and air combat modernisation.





The program has now moved from design maturity into advanced ground testing, with the first prototype preparing for low-speed taxi trials.





The Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification is expediting the First Flight Clearance by evaluating structural integrity, avionics, and safety systems.





This accelerated clearance process reflects improved coordination between regulators and developers, aiming to avoid the delays that plagued earlier indigenous defence projects.





The induction of the TEJAS MK-2 will help address the Indian Air Force’s fighter shortage while replacing ageing Mirage-2000, Jaguar, and MiG-29 aircraft.





With a combat range exceeding 1,500 kilometres and a ferry range of up to 3,500 kilometres, the aircraft can cover the entire Pakistani territory from Indian bases. Its ability to carry a diverse weapon suite, including BrahMos and SCALP missiles, significantly enhances India’s long-range precision strike capability.





Compared to the TEJAS MK-1A, the MK-2 represents a substantial leap in capability. It features a more powerful GE F414 engine, a larger airframe with canards, and 11 hard-points capable of supporting up to 6.5 tons of payload.





The aircraft is expected to carry up to eight beyond-visual-range missiles and sustain 120 minutes of combat endurance, nearly doubling mission time. This positions the MK-2 between light fighters and heavy jets such as the Rafale, bridging a critical capability gap for the Indian Air Force.





The program also underscores India’s push for indigenous defence manufacturing, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers. Jointly developed by HAL and ADA, the TEJAS MK-2 integrates advanced indigenous systems such as the Uttam AESA radar.





If production begins as targeted by 2029, it could become the most capable home-grown fighter yet, strengthening India’s position in regional aerospace technology and contributing to long-term defence self-reliance.





Key Takeaways





HAL's TEJAS MK-2 prototype is nearing its first flight, with taxi trials underway to validate braking, steering, and control systems at varying speeds, alongside ongoing flight clearance efforts. This medium-weight fighter boasts an enlarged airframe, 11 hardpoints, a ~6.5-ton payload capacity, and cutting-edge avionics like the Uttam AESA radar, enabling extended range and versatile mission profiles. The Indian Air Force plans to induct 110-120 units to phase out aging Jaguar, Mirage-2000, and MiG-29 fleets, with limited production potentially ramping up by 2029 to bolster India's air combat strength.





Agencies







