



On 11 April 2026, the Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Dr Samir V. Kamat, inaugurated the National Facility for Compo-Rheo Die Casting (CRDC) at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore.





The establishment of this facility marks a significant strengthening of the DRDO–IISc partnership under the DIA-RCoE framework, reflecting a shared commitment to advancing indigenous defence technologies.





The CRDC is designed to produce advanced high-performance alloy components for defence applications. At its core lies the Compo-Rheo casting process, a specialised semi-solid metal processing technique.





The National Facility for Compo-Rheo Die Casting was inaugurated on April 11, 2026 at IISc.



The event saw to the handover of multiple project deliverables in the presence of Secretary and CC R&D, DRDO Dr Samir Kamath, DG's, Director & Deans of IISc. @FutureTechDRDO @DRDO_India pic.twitter.com/jXzZTgZMhn — IISc Bangalore (@iiscbangalore) April 12, 2026





This method reduces gas porosity and enhances material density, which is critical for manufacturing high-performance aluminium and magnesium alloys. Such improvements directly contribute to the reliability and strength of components used in demanding defence and aerospace environments.





The primary objective of the facility is to accelerate the production of lightweight yet high-strength components. These materials are essential for next-generation weapons systems and aerospace platforms, where performance, durability, and weight reduction are decisive factors.





By enabling domestic production of such advanced alloys, the CRDC supports India’s strategic goal of self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The inauguration also included the formal handover of project deliverables that had matured under the collaborative framework between DRDO laboratories and IISc. This handover symbolises the successful translation of research into practical outcomes, reinforcing the value of sustained collaboration between scientific institutions and defence organisations.





The establishment of the CRDC represents a major step forward in domesticating advanced material manufacturing for strategic sectors.





It underscores India’s determination to build indigenous capabilities in critical technologies, ensuring that future defence and aerospace systems are equipped with components that meet the highest standards of performance and reliability.





IISc Bangalore







