



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has secured a three-year lifecycle support contract for the Prithvi-II missile system. This agreement is designed to ensure the missile’s operational readiness, reinforcing its role as a critical component of India’s strategic arsenal.





The lifecycle support will encompass maintenance, system checks, and upgrades, thereby guaranteeing sustained reliability and availability of the platform throughout its service period.





Alongside this contract, DRDO is actively advancing next-generation missile development. These efforts are aimed at enhancing India’s deterrence capabilities and ensuring that future systems are equipped with cutting-edge technologies.





The focus is on improving accuracy, reliability, and overall capability, reflecting a broader strategy to modernise India’s missile inventory and maintain technological superiority.





System upgrades form a key part of this initiative, with DRDO working to refine guidance mechanisms, propulsion systems, and warhead delivery accuracy. These improvements are intended to bolster the effectiveness of the Prithvi-II while laying the groundwork for more sophisticated missile systems in the future. The emphasis on reliability ensures that the missile remains a dependable asset under varied operational conditions.





This dual approach—sustaining current systems while investing in next-generation technologies—underscores DRDO’s commitment to strengthening India’s defence preparedness.





By combining lifecycle support with innovation, the organisation is ensuring that India’s missile capabilities remain robust, adaptable, and strategically relevant in the evolving security environment.





Agencies







