



The Franco-German-Spanish Future Combat Air System (FCAS) has been in difficulty for months, and if the current trajectory continues, it could be heading towards collapse. Mediation between Dassault Aviation and Airbus has failed to resolve the dispute, with Dassault insisting on leading the development of the program’s core element: the New Generation Fighter.





A source close to the talks revealed that the German mediator is expected to conclude that building a joint piloted fighter is no longer “feasible,” a devastating blow to an initiative launched by Paris and Berlin in 2017, with Spain joining in 2019.





Originally conceived as a family of systems including stealth fighters, unmanned platforms, and a networked combat cloud, the program now risks being reduced to fragmented cooperation on peripheral elements.





Dassault, builder of France’s Rafale jets, has consistently stressed its ambition to head the fighter jet’s development, while Airbus, representing German and Spanish interests, has resisted any arrangement that would leave it subordinate.





The dispute centres on control of a project valued at around €100 billion, or $117.7 billion. In February, Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury floated the idea of a “two-fighter solution,” suggesting that deadlock over the fighter pillar should not sink the entire program.





This proposal was telling, as it effectively acknowledged that the partners may no longer share a unified vision for FCAS.





Faury emphasised that progress was still being made in other areas such as the combat cloud, remote carriers, and the engine, but admitted that the next-generation fighter segment remained stuck at “a difficult junction.”





Airbus had already backed a possible split approach earlier this year if governments requested it. Yet the lack of consensus on the fighter pillar continues to overshadow the program’s broader ambitions.





The divergence in national priorities has further complicated matters. France requires a fighter capable of delivering nuclear weapons and conducting carrier operations, while Germany does not share these needs.





This fundamental difference has been openly acknowledged by German officials, with Merz admitting that the diverging priorities could ultimately kill the deal. Discussions between Macron and Merz at a recent European Union summit failed to yield progress, reinforcing the impression that the program is faltering.





Beyond the technical and political disputes, FCAS has become a symbol of Europe’s defence-industrial challenges. Despite calls for greater strategic autonomy, higher defence spending, and reduced reliance on the United States, Europe’s largest cooperative defence program has exposed persistent problems of procurement nationalism and industrial fragmentation. A March analysis by the Center for European Policy Analysis argued that FCAS has highlighted, rather than solved, these structural issues.





The contrast with the rival Global Combat Air Program (GCAP), led by the United Kingdom, Italy, and Japan, is striking. GCAP is expected to enter service by 2035, while FCAS, aimed at the 2040 timeframe, has been mired in disputes.





Although GCAP faces its own tensions, FCAS has become the more visible example of the difficulties inherent in multinational European fighter development. While the program is not officially dead, few would describe it as healthy.





Airbus continues to argue that the broader FCAS concept is worth salvaging, and political leaders could still intervene. However, the collapse of mediation suggests that the dispute is no longer a temporary snag but a step towards acknowledging that France and Germany are unwilling to agree on the fundamentals.





Agencies







