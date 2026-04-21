



Nikki Haley, a prominent Indian-origin member of US President Donald Trump’s Republican Party, has made a striking claim regarding the seizure of an Iranian vessel by the American Navy.





She stated that the first Iranian ship seized in the Strait of Hormuz after the imposition of the US blockade was travelling from China and carrying chemical shipments intended for missiles.





Haley emphasised that the vessel had refused repeated orders to stop, and she warned that China’s support for Iran in the ongoing war was a reality that could no longer be ignored. She added that Beijing’s role in propping up Tehran’s regime was a reminder of the wider geopolitical stakes.





The vessel in question, the Iranian-flagged container ship Touska, was seized by US forces off the coast of Iran’s Chabahar port in the Gulf of Oman. Ship-tracking data from the Marine Traffic platform confirmed the boarding on Sunday.





The Touska is part of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), which has been under US sanctions since 2019. Washington has described IRISL as the “preferred shipping line for Iranian proliferators and procurement agents,” accusing it of transporting items linked to Iran’s ballistic missile programme.





Iran’s military confirmed that the ship had been travelling from China and denounced the seizure as “armed piracy.” Tehran declared that it would not participate in the second round of talks with the US in Islamabad until the blockade was lifted.





Iranian officials also said they were prepared to confront US forces over what they termed “blatant aggression,” though they noted that the presence of crew members’ families on board constrained their immediate response.





Meanwhile, US security sources told Reuters that initial assessments suggested the vessel was likely carrying dual-use items after its voyage from Asia. One source noted that the ship had previously transported such goods.





While details were not disclosed, US Central Command (CENTCOM) has identified metals, pipes, and electronic components as examples of dual-use materials that could serve both military and industrial purposes, making them subject to seizure.





The seizure of the Touska underscores the escalating tensions in the Gulf and highlights the intersection of sanctions enforcement, maritime security, and the broader geopolitical rivalry involving China’s role in supporting Iran. With Tehran refusing to join talks until the blockade is lifted, the prospects for diplomatic progress remain uncertain.





Agencies







