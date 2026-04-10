

In a significant diplomatic move, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has concluded a series of high-level engagements during a three-day visit to Washington DC, highlighted by a productive meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

This encounter, which also included US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, focused heavily on the core pillars of the bilateral relationship, including trade, critical minerals, and defence.

During the exchange, it was confirmed that Secretary Rubio is scheduled to visit India next month to further these discussions.





The diplomatic itinerary was extensive, with Misri engaging in a sequence of talks at the Pentagon designed to address regional stability and military cooperation. He met with the Under Secretary of War for Policy, Elbridge Colby, to discuss the increasingly volatile situations in West Asia and the Indo-Pacific.





This meeting served as a follow-up to their recent dialogue at the India-US Defence Policy Group in New Delhi, following Colby’s own trip to India last month to advance the bilateral defence partnership.





The Indian Embassy in the United States emphasised that these discussions were crucial for sustaining the momentum of ongoing defence exchanges. The dialogue between Misri and Colby was described as wide-ranging, covering strategic developments in both the Indo-Pacific and West Asian regions to ensure a synchronised approach to global security challenges.





Furthering the focus on security, the Foreign Secretary held a fruitful interaction with Mike Duffey, the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment.





These talks were specifically targeted at bolstering defence industrial ties and improving technology sharing. A primary goal of this meeting was the integration of supply chains, adhering to the framework of the Major Defence Partnership that was established last year.





The Foreign Secretary’s mission also extended to the Department of Commerce, where he met with Under Secretaries Jeffrey Kessler and William Kimmitt.





These discussions were aimed at widening the scope of cooperation in commercial sectors and the development of critical technologies. Both parties highlighted these areas as essential for transforming the India-US partnership to meet the demands of the 21st century.





Finally, the embassy noted that the talks at the Commerce Department were instrumental in discussing the creation of resilient and trusted supply chains. This multifaceted visit underscores the deepening strategic and economic alignment between the two nations across various departments of the US government.





ANI







