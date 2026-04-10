



The drone manufacturing start-up BonV Aero has officially broken ground on a substantial ₹300 crore unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) facility located in Khordha, Odisha. This ambitious project is designed to bolster domestic drone production and foster high-level aerospace innovation within the region.





Spanning a 2.5-acre site, the new installation is set to serve as an integrated UAV hub. It will house dedicated drone assembly lines alongside a Drone Centre of Excellence and an industrial skilling centre to cultivate local talent.





Furthermore, the facility will introduce Odisha’s first drone park specifically for testing purposes. The site will also feature an experience centre and a Remote Pilot Training Organisation, which will focus on training and certifying the next generation of drone operators.





Economic impact is a primary driver of this venture, with the project expected to generate more than 1,000 jobs over the next two years. Additionally, the initiative aims to integrate local micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) into its broader supply chain.





Satyabrata Satapathy, Co-Founder and CEO of BonV Aero, remarked that the facility represents more than just a building; it is Odisha’s gateway into the global UAV economy. He emphasised that the state's youth are expected to play a central role in this industrial evolution.





During the ground breaking ceremony, the company showcased three distinct drone platforms. These technologies are tailored for defence, logistics, and infrastructure applications, with a specific capability for operating in GPS-denied environments.





The expansion has been significantly facilitated by Odisha’s robust policy framework. The company highlighted the Aerospace and Defence Manufacturing Policy 4.0 and the B-MAAN scheme, which supports the development of drones and electric vertical take-off and landing (e-VTOL) aircraft.





The attractiveness of the state as a deep-tech investment destination is further enhanced by the ₹17,250 crore defence and aerospace manufacturing hub currently situated in Dhenkanal. These governmental initiatives have proven vital for BonV Aero’s growth strategy.





This latest project builds upon the company’s existing commitments in the state, including ongoing plans for a UAV corridor at Rangeilunda. This move further cements BonV Aero’s footprint within India’s rapidly expanding drone manufacturing sector.





ET Infra







