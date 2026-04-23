



Karnataka has unveiled an ambitious proposal titled the “HAL Aerospace Renaissance Masterplan (2026–2036)” to transform the 700-acre Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Airport campus in Bangalore into a global aerospace hub.





Valued at ₹1,66,000 crore in targeted economic output over the decade, the plan is designed to rival established centres such as Toulouse and Seattle, while creating over two lakh jobs.





Developed by the Karnataka State Projects and Policy Centre (KSPPC), the initiative is currently awaiting clearance from the Union government.





The masterplan envisions an integrated ecosystem combining defence aviation, civil aerospace operations, space-linked technologies, and urban air mobility.





By bringing these domains together, the project aims to strengthen India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat goals and position Bangalore as a premier destination for aerospace innovation worldwide. The proposal also outlines collaborations with major international players to ensure global competitiveness.





Infrastructure development is central to the plan. A Safran-led maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) ecosystem is proposed, alongside an M88 engine facility to support Rafale fighter jets. Co-manufacturing of advanced weapons systems with Bharat Electronics Limited is also included, reinforcing the defence-industrial base. These projects are expected to anchor the hub’s credibility and attract further investment.





Future technology and workforce development form another pillar of the initiative. A HAL Global Training and Skilling Academy is planned to train 20,000 technicians annually, ensuring a steady pipeline of skilled professionals. The campus will also host infrastructure for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) air taxis, signalling readiness for next-generation urban air mobility solutions.





Implementation will be phased across three stages. Between 2026 and 2029, the focus will be on securing regulatory approvals, optimising land use, and laying down initial infrastructure.





From 2029 to 2033, the emphasis will shift to building MRO clusters, smart hangars, and digital aviation systems. The final phase, spanning 2033 to 2036, will see full integration of aerospace systems with green energy adoption, completing the transformation of the campus into a sustainable global hub.





The strategic goal of the HAL Aerospace Renaissance Masterplan is to consolidate India’s aerospace capabilities, enhance self-reliance, and elevate Bangalore’s standing on the global stage. If approved, the project could mark a decisive step in reshaping India’s aerospace landscape over the next decade.





Agencies











