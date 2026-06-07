



Astra Microwave Products Limited is now in the final stages of completing the Active Antenna Array Unit (AAAU) for the Virupaksha AESA radar, a critical component of India’s ₹63,000 crore “Super Sukhoi” modernisation program.





The full radar system is expected to be ready for integration into the Indian Air Force’s Su-30MKI fleet by the end of 2026.





Astra Microwave has confirmed that the AAAU, which forms the technological heart of the Virupaksha radar, is nearing completion.





This unit houses approximately 2,400 Gallium Nitride (GaN) based Transmit/Receive modules, which provide superior power output, thermal efficiency, and resistance to electronic jamming compared to older technologies.





GaN modules also allow the radar to emit stronger signals while remaining lightweight, ensuring better performance during extended operations.





The Virupaksha AESA radar has been designed by DRDO’s Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE) to replace the ageing Russian N011M Bars passive radar currently fitted on the Su-30MKI.





With a detection range of 300–400 kilometres for conventional fighter aircraft and over 200 kilometres for stealth targets, the radar will significantly enhance India’s air combat capabilities. It is capable of tracking up to 100 aerial targets simultaneously, providing the Su-30MKI with a “first look, first shot” advantage when paired with long-range indigenous weapons such as the Astra Mk-III missile.





The radar’s advanced features include multi-target tracking, exceptional resistance to electronic warfare, and adaptability for deep surveillance roles. Its antenna re-positioner allows wide-angle scanning, effectively transforming the Su-30MKI into a mini-AWACS platform. This capability will be crucial for networked operations against adversaries deploying stealth aircraft such as China’s J-20 or Pakistan’s potential J-35A.





Astra Microwave, serving as the Development Cum Production Partner (DcPP), has leveraged its expertise in RF and microwave technologies to drive this project. The company already has a production capacity of 36 Uttam AESA radars annually for the TEJAS program, supported by in-house testing facilities and AS 9100D certification.





Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is acting as the secondary partner, ensuring avionics integration and large-scale production readiness once flight trials are complete.





The completion of the AAAU will pave the way for integration into test platforms, followed by rigorous flight trials. Once validated, mass production will begin, initially targeting 84 Su-30MKI fighters before expanding to the wider fleet. This upgrade will elevate the aircraft to a 4.5-generation standard, ensuring operational superiority in contested airspaces.





Beyond its role in national defence, Astra Microwave has also announced plans to launch proprietary products based on its own intellectual property before Diwali 2026. These will be marketed to both domestic and international buyers, reflecting the company’s strategy to balance critical DRDO contracts with independent commercial ventures. This dual approach strengthens Astra’s position as a leading force in India’s defence electronics sector.





The Virupaksha AESA radar, with its plank-based AAAU design, represents a major leap in indigenous radar technology. By simplifying manufacturing and maintenance while enhancing performance, Astra Microwave is helping India achieve greater self-reliance in advanced defence systems.





The nearing completion of the AAAU marks a decisive milestone in the Super Sukhoi upgrade program, promising to transform the Su-30MKI into a formidable platform for future air combat.





Agencies







