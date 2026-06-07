



India has announced a significant breakthrough in its offshore energy exploration program with the discovery of natural gas at the Sri Vijayapuram‑3 well, located about 15 kilometres off the east coast of the Andaman Islands.





The announcement was made by the Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, who emphasised that the find reinforces the vast energy potential of the Andaman Sea and marks another success in the ongoing exploration campaign in the basin.





The discovery was made at a water depth of 355 metres, underscoring the technical capabilities of India’s offshore exploration teams in navigating challenging subsea environments. The Andaman basin has long been considered a frontier region with untapped hydrocarbon reserves, and this latest find adds momentum to the government’s efforts to diversify energy sources and strengthen long‑term supply security.





The Sri Vijayapuram‑3 well forms part of a broader exploration initiative aimed at mapping and harnessing the hydrocarbon potential of India’s eastern offshore territories. The Andaman Sea, with its complex geological structures and relatively under‑explored basins, has been identified as a promising zone for natural gas reserves. The discovery is expected to encourage further drilling campaigns and attract investment in offshore exploration technologies.





Officials have highlighted that the find could play a role in reducing India’s dependence on imported liquefied natural gas (LNG), which currently accounts for a substantial portion of the country’s energy basket.





With India’s natural gas demand projected to rise sharply in the coming decade, domestic discoveries such as Sri Vijayapuram‑3 are critical to moderating price volatility and ensuring reliable supply for industries ranging from fertilisers to power generation.





The announcement also carries strategic significance. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are located at the crossroads of major maritime routes, and energy discoveries in the region could bolster India’s economic and security presence in the Indo‑Pacific.





The government has already been investing in infrastructure development across the islands, including port facilities and defence installations, and the addition of energy resources strengthens the strategic value of the territory.





Exploration in the Andaman basin has historically been limited due to logistical challenges and environmental sensitivities. However, advances in deep‑water drilling technology, coupled with India’s growing energy needs, have renewed focus on the region.





The Sri Vijayapuram‑3 discovery is expected to be followed by detailed appraisal studies to assess the size and commercial viability of the reserves. If proven substantial, the gas could be integrated into India’s expanding pipeline network or processed into LNG for wider distribution.





The Petroleum Ministry has indicated that the discovery is part of a series of ongoing efforts to unlock new reserves across India’s offshore basins. Recent successes in the Krishna‑Godavari basin and now in the Andaman Sea reflect a broader strategy to strengthen domestic production and reduce exposure to global supply disruptions.





The find also aligns with India’s target of raising the share of natural gas in its energy mix from the current 6–7 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030.





This development is likely to stimulate interest among both public sector enterprises and private operators in exploring the Andaman basin further. The combination of strategic location, growing demand, and technological feasibility makes the region an attractive frontier for future investment.





The Sri Vijayapuram‑3 discovery thus represents not only a technical achievement but also a step towards reshaping India’s energy landscape in the years ahead.





Agencies







