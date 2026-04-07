



HAL CMD Dr D.K. Sunil has confirmed that the TEJAS MK-1A program is progressing steadily, with radar improvements and performance refinements under way.





He stated that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will return to the Indian Air Force in May to present completed upgrades, after which deliveries of the aircraft are expected to commence.





The HAL Chairman explained that in December 2025, the company presented a detailed account of achievements to the Air Force.





While most milestones were met, a few areas required further work, particularly in radar systems and certain performance parameters. These refinements are now being addressed, and HAL intends to demonstrate their completion in May 2026.





He emphasised that once the Air Force is satisfied with the improvements, deliveries of the TEJAS MK-1A will begin. This marks a crucial step in strengthening India’s indigenous fighter fleet, as the TEJAS MK-1A is designed to provide enhanced combat capabilities compared to the earlier MK-1 variant.





Sunil also highlighted that technical issues related to brake software have been resolved. The Local Modification Committee has approved the fixes, clearing the way for the aircraft to resume flying operations. This is significant because the Tejas fleet had been grounded earlier in the year following a runway incident.





On the supply chain front, HAL has received assurances from General Electric that 20 F404 engines will be delivered in the second half of 2026. The sixth engine is already ready for delivery, adding to the five engines currently in HAL’s possession. These engines are critical for the final assembly of the TEJAS MK-1A aircraft.





However, Sunil acknowledged that delays have been caused by disruptions in Israel, which supplies key avionics components such as the EL/M-2052 AESA radar. The ongoing conflict in West Asia has affected the delivery of software and systems essential for the MK-1A’s radar and electronic warfare suite. Despite these challenges, HAL is working to mitigate the impact and keep the programme on track.





The TEJAS MK-1A represents a major upgrade over the MK-1, incorporating advanced avionics, improved radar, electronic warfare systems, and enhanced maintainability. It is expected to significantly boost the Indian Air Force’s operational capabilities, particularly in terms of air defence and strike missions.





Sunil’s remarks underline HAL’s confidence that the program is now stabilising after earlier setbacks. The upcoming presentation to the Air Force in May will be a decisive moment, as it will determine whether deliveries can begin later this year.





The Indian Air Force has placed a large order for the TEJAS MK-1A, and timely deliveries are crucial to meet its modernisation plans. HAL’s ability to resolve technical issues and secure engine supplies will play a key role in ensuring that the aircraft enters service without further delays.





HAL is moving towards delivering the TEJAS MK-1A to the Air Force, with radar improvements, performance refinements, and engine supplies aligning for progress. The May presentation will be pivotal in confirming readiness for induction.





ANI







