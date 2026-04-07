



The Indian Army has officially released a comprehensive technology roadmap for Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Loitering Munitions during a significant event held in New Delhi.

This strategic move is designed to offer a long-term perspective on the Army's evolving operational needs, ensuring that developers and manufacturers have a clear understanding of future military requirements.

By unveiling this roadmap, the Indian Army aims to provide actionable and transparent guidance to the domestic industry, academic circles, and various research and development institutions. The primary goal is to encourage these entities to align their financial investments and technical innovations with the specific priority areas identified by the military leadership.





The document is described as a vital bridge that connects current battlefield demands with future technological breakthroughs. It is intended to steer India’s growing drone ecosystem through a structured, demand-driven evolution, moving away from ad-hoc developments towards a more cohesive national strategy.





During the launch, Lieutenant General Rahul R. Singh, the Deputy Chief of the Army Staff, spoke at length about the rapidly shifting landscape of modern warfare. He pointed out that the increasing prevalence of drone technology is fundamentally changing how conflicts are fought and won on the ground.





Reflecting on recent global conflicts, Lieutenant General Singh noted that contemporary combat necessitates a delicate balance between two key factors. He emphasised the dual requirement for the mass deployment of aerial assets alongside the ability to execute high-precision targeting to achieve tactical superiority.





The unveiling event served as a collaborative forum, bringing together essential stakeholders from the armed forces, the private defence industry, innovative start-ups, and academic researchers. This collective gathering underscores a "whole-of-nation" approach, aimed at fostering a resilient, self-reliant, and technologically advanced drone infrastructure within the country.





Agencies







