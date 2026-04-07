



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has confirmed discussions with a Russian delegation regarding potential collaboration for Su-57 production.





The Indian Air Force (IAF), which has been facing a severe fighter squadron shortage, operating around 30 squadrons—well below the sanctioned strength of 42—appears to have not given up on the Russian fifth-generation Su-57 offer, despite official claims of not actively pursuing a deal.





Delays in key indigenous programs, particularly the fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), have prompted India to look for stop-gap measures, including the Russian stealth fighter jet.





HAL Chairman and Managing Director D K Sunil has recently confirmed that a Russian delegation has reviewed the details of a potential collaboration between HAL and Russia for the supply of the fifth-generation fighter jet, and a quotation from the Russian side is awaited regarding the investment.





In an interview with news agency ANI, he said the Russian side has made a presentation to the IAF regarding the capabilities of the fighter jet.





"We have had one estimation of the capacity of our plants for the Russian equipment. A committee of Russians has also studied and said that roughly 50 per cent of the facilities can be used for producing this aircraft, but some new investments will be required," he was quoted as saying.





He said HAL is awaiting a quotation from Russia regarding the investment, and then "we will approach the Air Force that these are the kind of numbers required to produce these aircraft and these are the timelines."





India and Russia have a robust defence relationship, with a military-technical cooperation agreement for 2021–2031 focusing on joint research, development, production, and after-sales support of weapons and military equipment.





Over the years, the longstanding and wide-ranging military technical cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow has evolved from a buyer-seller framework to one involving joint research, development, and production of advanced defence technologies and systems.





The prime example of this relationship is the BrahMos missile, jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya.





The Sukhoi Su-30MKI multi-role fighter aircraft is another major pillar of this partnership, with licensed production carried out by HAL.





However, any decision will likely hinge on costs, technology transfer, and how it aligns with the timelines of the indigenous AMCA program, which continues to be India’s primary long-term bet.





This development underscores the IAF's pressing need to address its squadron shortfall, as the current 30 squadrons fall critically short of the 42 authorised, amid evolving regional threats from neighbours like China and Pakistan.





The Su-57, Russia's premier fifth-generation stealth fighter, offers advanced avionics, supercruise capability, and sensor fusion, potentially bridging the gap until indigenous platforms mature.





HAL's assessment that 50 per cent of its existing facilities could be repurposed highlights the company's established expertise in licensed production of Russian designs, such as the Su-30MKI, which has been a cornerstone of IAF strength.





However, the requirement for new investments signals that full-scale production would demand significant capital, likely scrutinised under India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The 2021–2031 military-technical cooperation agreement provides a solid framework, emphasising not just supply but co-development and sustainment, mirroring successes like BrahMos, which has evolved into a hypersonic variant through joint Indo-Russian efforts.





Official reticence on pursuing the Su-57 may stem from geopolitical shifts, including India's diversification towards Western partners like the US and France for Rafale and potential F-35 collaborations, but Russia's reliability in deliveries remains a draw.





AMCA delays, tied to engine development challenges with partners like Safran and GE, make interim solutions vital; the Su-57 could deliver numbers quickly if technology transfer includes local assembly and upgrades.





D K Sunil's proactive stance—awaiting cost quotes before pitching to IAF—demonstrates HAL's readiness to scale, potentially producing dozens of jets to bolster squadrons along the northern borders.





Critically, the deal's viability rests on three pillars: competitive pricing against global peers, substantial ToT (technology transfer) for stealth coatings and AESA radars, and seamless integration with AMCA timelines projected for mid-2030s induction.





As India navigates this, the Su-57 path could revitalise Indo-Russian ties strained by Ukraine-related sanctions, while accelerating HAL's pivot to fifth-gen manufacturing.





Agencies







