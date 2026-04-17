



India is preparing to induct its indigenously developed Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), to replace the ageing Cheetah and Chetak fleet that has long served as a lifeline for troops deployed in the high-altitude Himalayan frontiers, including the Siachen Glacier.





The LUH has been tailored specifically for extreme high-altitude operations, where legacy helicopters have often been pushed beyond their original design limits. Its arrival is expected to significantly strengthen India’s operational capabilities in some of the most demanding terrains in the world.





The LUH is engineered for operations in regions such as the Himalayas and Siachen, capable of flying up to around 21,300 feet. It is powered by the HAL–Turbomeca Shakti-1U turboshaft engine and can carry six soldiers along with a crew of two.





With a maximum speed of about 235 km/h, the helicopter is equipped with a digital glass cockpit that enhances situational awareness. It is also compatible with night vision devices, enabling effective night operations.





HAL Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) Specifications





Features Details Primary Purpose Designed for extreme high-altitude operations (Himalayas and Siachen) Operational Altitude Capable of flying up to approximately 21,300 feet Engine HAL–Turbomeca Shakti-1U turboshaft engine Capacity 2 crew members and up to 6 soldiers Maximum Speed Approximately 235 km/h Cockpit Technology Digital glass cockpit for enhanced situational awareness Night Capability Compatible with Night Vision Devices (NVD) Operational Roles Medical evacuation, troop transport, and reconnaissance Mission Versatility Search and rescue, surveillance, and utility missions Strategic Goal Developed to replace the ageing Cheetah and Chetak helicopter fleets





The platform has been built for multiple roles, including medical evacuation, troop transport and reconnaissance, while also being suitable for search and rescue, surveillance and utility missions. It has been developed as a replacement for the ageing Cheetah and Chetak helicopters, which have been indispensable in high-altitude logistics and evacuation missions.





For decades, the Chetak and Cheetah helicopters, based on older French designs, have operated across the Himalayas, landing on narrow ridge-top helipads at altitudes exceeding 20,000 feet. These aircraft have been critical for logistics, reconnaissance and evacuation in remote posts such as Bana Top, Ashok and Sonam, which depend entirely on helicopter connectivity.





Operating in such environments presents severe challenges, as thin air reduces rotor lift and engine performance, limiting payload capacity and often requiring multiple sorties to complete tasks. Despite these constraints, Indian pilots have consistently flown in conditions that stretch the limits of helicopter performance.





Efforts to replace the legacy fleet began in 2008, when the armed forces sought alternatives. A global competition between the Russian Kamov-226 and the Eurocopter Fennec did not result in a contract, paving the way for an indigenous solution.





The LUH project received approval in 2009, with prototypes flying since September 2016. Extensive trials have been conducted, including high-altitude testing in Ladakh, with successful landings at forward locations such as Amar and Sonam posts in 2020. Earlier concerns related to the autopilot system are reported to be nearing resolution, further clearing the path for induction.





A total of 171 helicopters are planned for induction, with 61 allocated to the Indian Air Force and 110 to the Army. Both services have already placed initial orders for six units each. Recent visuals released by HAL indicate that around 10 helicopters are ready, pending final certification.





Deliveries are expected to commence from HAL’s Tumkur facility in Karnataka once certification is complete. This marks a significant step in strengthening India’s self-reliance in defence aviation and replacing the ageing high-altitude workhorses that have long sustained operations in the world’s highest battlefield.





TOI







