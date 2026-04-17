



France has recalibrated its priorities in combat aviation, shifting focus from expanding the Rafale F4 fleet to accelerating development of the Rafale F5.





Operational clearance is targeted for 2030, with Defence Minister Catherine Vautrin emphasising that the move is designed to strengthen both air and naval capabilities, support future missions, and enhance export competitiveness.





The Rafale F5 is expected to deliver a generational leap, incorporating advanced AI-enabled systems, a new RBE2 XG radar, upgraded engines, and the ability to operate in tandem with drones.





This development carries significant implications for India’s Medium Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) programme, which has been cleared for the acquisition of 114 fighters. The Indian Air Force currently operates Rafale F3R jets, and the decision to align with the F5 could ensure long-term fleet uniformity while reducing future upgrade costs.





However, opting for the F5 may also expose India to procurement delays if development timelines slip, creating a tension between immediate squadron requirements and long-term capability planning.





India is simultaneously negotiating for an Interface Control Document with Dassault, which would allow integration of indigenous weapons such as the Astra-2 missile and BrahMos-NG cruise missile onto the Rafale platform.





This arrangement would also encompass French systems including the Scalp missile and Hammer munitions. The MRFA deal, valued at approximately €32 billion, is expected to include up to 50% indigenous manufacturing content, reflecting India’s push for self-reliance in defence production.





Several scenarios emerge for India’s MRFA pathway. If the Rafale F5 achieves its 2030 operational target, India could secure a future-ready fleet aligned with evolving operational needs.





Conversely, delays in F5 development might compel India to procure Rafale F4s sooner to address pressing squadron shortages. A third possibility lies in a phased approach, with initial F4 acquisitions upgraded to F5 later, balancing immediate requirements with long-term capability ambitions.





Curated News







