



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially confirmed that India’s indigenously designed and constructed Advanced Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR), located at Kalpakkam, has successfully attained criticality.





This achievement marks a monumental leap forward in the nation's civil nuclear journey, effectively transitioning India into the second stage of its sophisticated three-stage nuclear power program.





Today, India takes a defining step in its civil nuclear journey, advancing the second stage of its nuclear programme.



The indigenously designed and built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam has attained criticality.



This advanced reactor, capable of producing more fuel… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2026

The Prime Minister described the event as a defining moment for the country, taking to the social media platform X to express his pride. He highlighted that the development is a testament to the profound depth of Indian scientific expertise and the robust nature of the nation's engineering capabilities. This milestone is particularly significant because the reactor was developed entirely within the country, showcasing self-reliance in a highly complex field.





One of the most remarkable features of the PFBR is its ability to produce more fissile material than it consumes during operation. By generating more fuel than it uses, the reactor provides a sustainable pathway for energy production.





This "breeding" capability is essential for long-term energy security, as it allows for a much more efficient use of nuclear resources compared to conventional reactors.





Furthermore, the Prime Minister emphasised that the success at Kalpakkam is a decisive step toward the third stage of India’s nuclear programme. This future stage aims to harness the country’s vast domestic thorium reserves.





Because thorium is far more abundant in India than uranium, mastering this technology is seen as the ultimate key to achieving total energy independence.





In his concluding remarks, Modi extended his heartfelt congratulations to the scientists and engineers whose work made this achievement possible. He reiterated that the advancement of the PFBR not only strengthens India’s nuclear capabilities but also reinforces the nation’s standing as a leader in advanced scientific and engineering excellence on the global stage.





PMO







