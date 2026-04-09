Project KUSHA will be integral to India's air defence shield against hostile projectiles during war





India has formally greenlit a sweeping array of defence procurements, signalling a decisive strategic pivot towards unmanned warfare and enhanced aerial security.





The approved acquisitions encompass advanced drones, sophisticated electronic warfare systems, and long-range air defence missiles.





These developments are a direct response to global shifts in combat, where unmanned systems have increasingly dictated the tempo and outcome of modern battles.





A cornerstone of this modernisation is a comprehensive roadmap released by the Indian Army, detailing 30 distinct types of drones across five specialised categories. This five-year induction plan aims to integrate roughly 80 variants of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and loitering munitions into active service.





By outlining requirements for surveillance, strike, logistics, and air defence, the military is providing industry and academia with the long-term visibility needed for indigenous innovation.





To safeguard against existing and emerging aerial threats, the Defence Procurement Board has authorised the purchase of electronic warfare (EW) suites specifically designed to detect and neutralise enemy UAVs.





Furthermore, the arsenal will be bolstered by the Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM), boasting a 70 km intercept range, alongside the indigenously developed Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM). These systems are intended to fortify ground units against the asymmetric tactics observed in recent international conflicts.





The urgency of these acquisitions is underscored by the battlefield lessons emerging from Ukraine and West Asia, where low-cost drone technology has successfully neutralised multi-million-pound legacy platforms.





Within India’s own borders, particularly in the northeast, insurgent groups are reportedly adopting drone-based smuggling and warfare tactics. Analysts warn that failing to master AI-enabled swarms and EW hardening could lead to significant strategic vulnerabilities or territorial risks.





Moving forward, the focus remains on self-reliance through the 'Make-I' category, which sees the government funding 70% of development costs for domestic firms. Significant projects include the Air Force’s indigenous combat search and rescue (CSAR) UAVs, designed to be runway-independent and capable of operating in satellite-denied environments.





Regional industrial growth is also accelerating, evidenced by the establishment of major manufacturing hubs like the ₹300 crore UAV facility in Odisha, ensuring the infrastructure is in place to sustain this technological leap.





Agencies







