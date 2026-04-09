



The Indian Army has announced a comprehensive plan to induct tens of thousands of locally manufactured unmanned aerial systems and loitering munitions over the coming five years, Rahul Singh reported of Hindustan Times.





This strategic move aims to significantly bolster battlefield capabilities, reflecting the profound impact these technologies have had on reshaping modern warfare. Military officials noted on Tuesday that the initiative is informed by observations from recent global conflicts, including the US-Israel confrontations with Iran.





A detailed "Technology Roadmap for Unmanned Aerial Systems and Loitering Munitions" was released by the army to provide long-term clarity to domestic industry, academia, and research institutions. This document outlines a requirement for 80 distinct types of unmanned systems designed for specialised roles.





These functions include intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, precision strikes, and the dropping of munitions, alongside air defence, jamming, mine warfare, data relay, and logistics operations.





The capability is expected to be delivered in phases between one and five years from now. In-house military studies, which analysed lessons from current international wars, initially identified a need for 30 categories of unmanned aerial systems and loitering munitions across five primary roles.





However, when accounting for various sub-segments, the total diversity of the required drone fleet expands to 80 different types.





Lieutenant General Rahul R Singh, the Deputy Chief of the Army Staff for Capability Development and Sustenance, officially unveiled the roadmap. This follows recent statements by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who emphasised that India must establish itself as a global drone manufacturing hub by 2030. Such a position is deemed essential for meeting national defence needs and maintaining India’s strategic autonomy in an era where drone and counter-drone technologies are central to combat.





The army's statement highlighted that the roadmap serves as a vital bridge between operational requirements and technological development. By defining clear priorities, the document ensures that the indigenous drone ecosystem grows in a structured, demand-driven fashion.





This approach is intended to provide the Indian armed forces with a definitive edge on the battlefield through the use of homegrown innovation.





Specific surveillance requirements mentioned in the roadmap include High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) and Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) systems. Additionally, the army is seeking high altitude pseudo satellites and unmanned air littoral systems (UALs) capable of conducting long, medium, and short-range surveillance. These tools are designed to provide a persistent eye over various terrains and maritime boundaries.





For offensive operations, the military is pursuing loitering munitions with varying strike ranges, as well as drone swarms capable of both surveillance and attack. The plan also includes the deployment of First-Person View (FPV) drones with strike capabilities and specialised "hunter-killer" configured UALs. Furthermore, systems equipped to carry and deploy both guided and unguided bombs are high on the priority list.





This new technology roadmap is closely aligned with the "Defence Forces Vision 2047," a broader strategic plan released in March that includes the creation of a dedicated drone force.





This vision reflects India's commitment to far-reaching military reforms aimed at preparing the armed forces for the challenges of the future battlefield as the nation approaches its independence centenary.





In addition to the drone force, the 2047 vision encompasses the establishment of a data force and a defence geospatial agency. These initiatives represent a raft of goals intended to modernise the military infrastructure.





By integrating these advanced technologies, India seeks to ensure its forces remain agile, networked, and ready for the evolving nature of global security threats.





HT







