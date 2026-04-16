



India’s aviation sector has moved a step closer to manufacturing GE F‑414 turbofan engines domestically, following a technical agreement between Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and GE Aerospace, reported TOI.





This development is crucial as the F‑414 will power three upcoming fighter jets, including the TEJAS MK-2, the Twin‑Engined Deck Based Fighter, and the initial variant of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). The agreement marks a significant stride in reducing foreign dependency and strengthening India’s self‑reliance in advanced aerospace.





The technical agreement sets the stage for commercial negotiations between HAL and GE. Once finalised, the deal will enable 80% of the powerplant to be produced in India. Importantly, GE will transfer the Intellectual Property of the components manufactured domestically, ensuring India is no longer reliant on foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for these critical technologies.





India has been seeking an engine with an output of between 95–100 kilonewtons since 2008. At that time, the competition was between GE’s F‑414, which powers the American F/A‑18 Super Hornet, and the Eurojet Turbo EJ2000.





GE was eventually selected, though the US government initially cleared only a 55% Transfer of Technology. The current discussions, however, aim for a far more ambitious 80% ToT, reflecting a substantial leap in India’s aerospace ambitions.





HAL and GE had already signed a Memorandum of Understanding in 2023 to produce the F‑414 in India. This MoU was formalised during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the United States. The latest agreement builds on that foundation, moving closer to actual production and deployment.





Critical aspects of modern fighter aircraft powerplants will be included in the technology transfer. These cover advanced processes such as coating of the hot section of the engine, laser drilling, and the manufacture of crystal blades. Such inclusions are vital for ensuring that India can absorb and sustain these technologies for future projects.





India’s aviation industry is adopting a pragmatic approach by partnering with established entities that have proven, deployable systems. This strategy avoids unnecessary expenditure on reinventing technologies while ensuring that the sector can deliver on increasingly complex projects. The agreement with GE Aerospace exemplifies this method, balancing ambition with practicality.





TOI







