



GE Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) have successfully concluded complex technology transfer talks for the F414 jet engine, paving the way for final commercial negotiations.





This landmark deal will enable India to co-produce advanced engines for the TEJAS MK-2 and future combat aircraft, significantly strengthening indigenous defence capabilities.





The agreement between GE Aerospace and HAL represents a breakthrough in India–US defence cooperation. The F414 engine pact includes the transfer of manufacturing expertise and advanced technology, marking the first such deal between Indian and American defence firms.





This co-production arrangement will allow India to manufacture 99 F414 jet engines domestically, with the facility owned and operated by the Indian Air Force. GE will provide technical inputs, training, support staff, and specialised equipment to ensure smooth production.





The engines are intended to power the TEJAS MK-2 fighter aircraft, which the Indian Air Force has projected in numbers ranging between 120 and 130 units. This could potentially increase the engine order beyond the initial 99 units.





The pact also supports India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, with the first two squadrons expected to be powered by the F414-GE-INS6 engines.





Negotiations for the technology transfer were described as highly complex, but both sides have now concluded this critical phase. The deal is expected to be formally signed by December 2026, following the final stage of commercial negotiations.





Notably, HAL and GE have agreed to accelerate the production timeline, reducing the setup phase from three years to just two. This expedited schedule is designed to ensure timely deliveries for the TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA MK-1 programs.





The agreement is strategically significant for India. It enhances self-reliance in defence manufacturing, reduces dependence on foreign suppliers, and strengthens the Indian Air Force’s combat capabilities amid regional security challenges.





For the United States, the pact reflects deepening defence ties with India and supports broader strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.





This development comes at a time when India is seeking to modernise its air force and address declining squadron strength. The F414 engine pact is expected to provide a major boost to India’s aerospace industry, while also symbolising a new era of defence collaboration between New Delhi and Washington.





Agencies







