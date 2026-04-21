



India has taken a serious view of the incident in which soldiers of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps opened fire on two Indian-flagged cargo vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on 18 April. In response, New Delhi has initiated urgent diplomatic steps, summoning the Iranian Ambassador and conveying strong concern over the episode.





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met the envoy and underscored India’s deep unease, stressing the need to ensure the safety of Indian vessels operating in the region. According to sources, the firing appears to have stemmed from a communication gap between Iranian authorities and a local IRGC unit.





While the ships did not suffer major structural damage, some sections reported shattered glass panes during the incident.





The situation remains sensitive, with at least 14 Indian-flagged vessels currently anchored in the Strait of Hormuz. Additionally, a significant number of Indian nationals are present in Iran, making their safety a top priority for New Delhi. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that India responded swiftly through diplomatic channels, stating that the government remains in constant contact with Iranian authorities regarding the safety of Indian vessels and is engaging to ensure safe passage.





Since tensions escalated in the Middle East on 28 February, India has already evacuated 10 Indian-flagged LPG and oil tankers from the region. However, 14 vessels—including three large oil tankers and one LPG carrier—remain stranded, with efforts underway to facilitate their safe return.





The incident was also flagged by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which reported that captains of three vessels in the area, including two Indian ships, came under attack on 18 April. As per the UKMTO report, one Indian-flagged oil tanker was approached by two Iranian military gunboats that opened fire without prior warning or radio communication. The crew escaped unharmed.





In a separate incident shortly after, another Indian vessel near the coast of Oman was targeted. The super-tanker was reportedly hit by an unidentified projectile, raising further concerns over navigational safety in the crucial shipping corridor.





India continues to press Iran diplomatically to prevent any recurrence and to guarantee the secure movement of its vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most vital maritime trade routes.





Agencies







