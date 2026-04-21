



Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), the Navratna Defence PSU under the Ministry of Defence, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Bit Mapper Integration Technologies Pvt Ltd (BMIT) to collaborate on advanced defence and aerospace technologies.





The agreement was formalised in Bangalore on 21 April 2026, with the MoU exchanged between Manoj Jain, Chairman and Managing Director of BEL, and Amit Mahajan, CEO of BMIT. The ceremony was attended by senior representatives including Vivek Joshi, Vice President (Airborne Solutions), BMIT, Mahesh Pore, Business Development Manager, BMIT, and Ruchi Pant, General Manager (Strategic Planning), BEL.





The partnership is focused on the design, development, and manufacturing of advanced electronic modules, subsystems, and systems for defence electronics and aerospace. Particular emphasis is being placed on critical technology domains such as Electronic Warfare, Naval Radars, and Drones.





This collaboration is intended to strengthen indigenous design and production capabilities in areas vital to national defence, thereby reducing reliance on external sources and enhancing India’s technological self-reliance.





BEL, as a leading enterprise in India’s defence and strategic electronics sector, brings to the partnership its extensive portfolio of over 600 products.





These span Radars and Fire Control Systems, Weapon Systems, Communication and Network-Centric Systems, Naval Systems, Electronic Warfare and Avionics, Electro-Optics, Anti-Submarine Warfare Systems, Tank Electronics and Gun Upgrades, Homeland Security, Civilian Products, and Strategic Components.





In addition, BEL has been diversifying into civil aviation, unmanned systems, railway and metro systems, network and cyber security, smart city solutions, space electronics, arms and ammunition, seekers, medical electronics, and artificial intelligence.





The company’s credentials include CMMI Level 5 certification, ISO AS-9100, and ISO 27001:2013 (ISMS), and it is an empanelled agency with CERT-In.





BMIT, on its part, is a global provider of Electronic System Design and Manufacturing solutions, specialising in customised electronics and electro-optic systems for defence, aerospace, space, and industrial sectors.





The company has developed systems for ground, airborne, shipborne, and underwater applications. Its expertise lies in designing and manufacturing high-reliability products across analogue, digital, mixed signal, power, and RF and microelectronics domains. This technical depth complements BEL’s broad product portfolio, creating a synergy aimed at delivering cutting-edge solutions for India’s defence and aerospace requirements.





The MoU represents a strategic step towards fostering indigenous innovation and production in advanced technology domains. By combining BEL’s established capabilities with BMIT’s specialised expertise, the partnership is expected to accelerate the development of next-generation defence electronics and aerospace systems, reinforcing India’s position in critical defence technologies.











