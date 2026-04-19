



The representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader in India, Dr Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, has stated that he was unaware of any attacks on Indian tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, while emphasising that the relationship between New Delhi and Tehran remains very strong.





His remarks came in the aftermath of the incident involving two Indian-flagged tankers, Jag Arnav and Sanmar Herald, which were directly attacked near the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.





The attack occurred only hours after Iran announced the closure of the waterway amid tensions with the United States and its blockade of Iranian ports.





Dr Ilahi expressed hope that the matter would be resolved, noting, “The relationship between Iran and India is very strong and I don’t know anything about this event which you mentioned and we hope that it will be okay and it will be solved.”





He further pressed for an end to the conflict in West Asia, stressing that Iran does not want war but peace, and urging that the other side should also pursue peace to ensure stability in the region.





The envoy highlighted the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as a key maritime chokepoint. He explained that the strait had been open before the war but was closed due to security concerns arising from the conflict in West Asia.





He added, “The Strait of Hormuz was open, and due to the imposed war against Iran, it was closed, because of the security issues, and we hope that very soon it will be open… Yes, it was open for some time, but as there are some problems and crises around Iran, they wanted to be sure that the problems would be solved and it would be open very soon.”





Following the attack on the Indian tankers, India lodged a formal protest and summoned the Iranian ambassador in New Delhi. The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement confirming that the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran was called in for a meeting with the Foreign Secretary.





During the meeting, India conveyed its deep concern over the shooting incident involving the two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz, underscoring the importance it attaches to the safety of merchant shipping and seafarers.





The incident has added to the uncertainty surrounding maritime security in the region, particularly given the Strait of Hormuz’s role as one of the world’s most critical energy corridors. The developments have heightened concerns among shipping companies and governments alike, as tensions between Iran and the United States continue to reverberate across West Asia.





Agencies







