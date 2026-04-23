



India has officially emerged as the world’s third-largest renewable energy market, according to IRENA’s 2026 statistics covering data up to December 2025.





This milestone sees India surpass Brazil and now trail only China and the United States in total installed renewable energy capacity. The achievement underscores the country’s rapid expansion in clean energy infrastructure and its growing global influence in the sector.





India’s total renewable energy capacity, including large hydro, reached a level that firmly places it in the global top three. This expansion reflects consistent policy support, aggressive targets, and significant private sector participation.





The country has also made notable strides in wind energy, ranking fourth globally with over a substantial installed capacity. Record additions in FY26 further strengthened this position, marking the highest-ever annual increase in wind installations.





India is now aiming for ambitious targets of wind capacity by 2030, with projections extending to 2036 as part of its long-term energy roadmap.





Solar power has been another standout success story. India’s solar capacity surged to remarkable levels, representing a massive increase compared to 2014. This growth has been driven by large-scale utility projects and a sharp rise in rooftop installations.





The reduction in solar tariffs, now approximately ₹2.15 per unit, has made solar energy highly competitive and accessible, further accelerating adoption across the country.





In FY 2025–26 alone, India added more than its highest-ever capacity of wind energy, a record that highlights the scale and speed of its renewable energy expansion.





This achievement is part of a broader strategy to reach 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, aligning with the country’s commitment to net-zero emissions by 2070.





The government’s focus on expanding wind energy capacity by 2036 complements its solar ambitions, ensuring a balanced and diversified renewable energy portfolio.





India’s rapid growth has allowed it to overtake nations such as Germany and Brazil in several renewable energy metrics. This shift reflects not only the scale of domestic demand but also India’s strategic positioning in global energy markets.





The country’s renewable energy achievements are now seen as a cornerstone of its economic resilience and climate commitments, reinforcing its role as a leader in the global energy transition.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







