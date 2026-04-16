



India is preparing to invite bids within the next three to six months for the construction of a 220 MWe Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR-200).





This project is being jointly developed by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) and the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), marking a significant step in the country’s nuclear energy ambitions.





The BSMR-200 is designed to serve as a standard model for future reactors, providing a template that can be replicated across different sites to accelerate India’s nuclear expansion. Its modular nature is expected to enhance efficiency, safety, and scalability, aligning with global trends in advanced nuclear technology.





Once approvals are secured, the construction timeline is projected to be approximately five to six years. This schedule reflects both the complexity of nuclear infrastructure and the emphasis on rigorous safety and regulatory standards. The project is intended not only to meet India’s growing energy demands but also to strengthen its self-reliance in nuclear technology.





By positioning the BSMR-200 as a benchmark for future developments, India is signalling its intent to establish a new generation of reactors that can be deployed more rapidly and cost-effectively. This initiative underscores the strategic role of nuclear power in India’s long-term energy security and clean energy transition.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







