



The successful completion of Artemis-II has instilled considerable confidence in India as it prepares for its own human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan. Somak Raychaudhury, vice-chancellor and professor of physics at Ashoka University, emphasised that the mission’s achievements mirror the capabilities India aims to demonstrate in its upcoming venture.





Artemis-II’s crew splashed down safely in the Pacific Ocean off California on 11 April, concluding a historic ten-day journey around the Moon. This marked the first time in over half a century that humans had ventured into lunar vicinity, a milestone that has resonated strongly with India’s space community.





Raychaudhury described the flawless flight as “fantastic news for Indians” and noted that Gaganyaan will soon undertake similar feats. He highlighted the collaboration between ISRO and NASA, pointing out that Indian astronauts are undergoing the same training programmes as their American counterparts.





The Gaganyaan mission, India’s first human spaceflight, is scheduled for launch in 2027. It represents a significant step in India’s space ambitions, aligning with the broader goals of international cooperation and technological advancement.





The Artemis program began with an uncrewed mission in 2022, which successfully orbited the Moon and returned to Earth. Artemis-II, the second mission, serves as a precursor to the planned Moon landing in 2028. Together, these missions mark the start of a new era in human space exploration, aiming to establish permanent settlements on the Moon and enable frequent human travel to its surface.





Raychaudhury contrasted these efforts with the Apollo missions of the 1960s and 1970s, which were primarily driven by the space race and the objective of landing on the Moon. The current missions, he explained, are focused on sustaining longer stays on the lunar surface.





Such sustained human presence would pave the way for extended missions beyond the Moon, including potential landings on Mars and asteroids. This vision underscores the strategic importance of Artemis II’s success and its influence on India’s confidence in achieving similar milestones through Gaganyaan.





Agencies











