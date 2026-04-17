



India is currently engaged in a delicate balancing act as it reviews a formal request for the extradition of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that the matter is being examined through established legal and judicial channels, underscoring the importance of due process in such a sensitive case.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the request is undergoing rigorous assessment within India’s judicial framework, and emphasised that the process is bound by internal legal protocols.





This development comes at a pivotal moment for India’s regional diplomacy, as New Delhi seeks to stabilise its partnership with the newly established government in Dhaka following the dramatic political shifts of the “July Revolution.”





Despite the sensitivity surrounding Hasina’s presence in India since her ouster in August 2024, New Delhi is signalling a “business-as-usual” approach in its dealings with Dhaka. Jaiswal highlighted that the External Affairs Minister has reiterated India’s desire to engage constructively with the new government and strengthen bilateral ties.





Both nations have agreed to utilise formal channels to explore new proposals for cooperation in trade, energy, and regional security. Jaiswal noted that the two sides are committed to deepening the partnership through relevant bilateral mechanisms, pointing to a structured path forward.





Official meetings are being scheduled to align perspectives on regional and global issues, ensuring resilience in the partnership despite the extradition impasse.





The current diplomatic climate is shaped by the student-led uprising of July 2024, which ended the long-standing regime of the Awami League. Dhaka’s new leadership is under domestic pressure to bring Hasina back to face trial, while India’s priority remains the stability and democratic progress of Bangladesh.





Jaiswal stressed that India will continue to follow its legal due process while ensuring that its strategic bond with Bangladesh is not held hostage by the fate of a single individual.





ANI







