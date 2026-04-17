



Security forces in Manipur have intensified their operations along National Highway 202, with the Red Shield Division spearheading coordinated Joint Area Domination Patrols in the Jalenbung Hills and Thoyee Heights. The effort is part of a broader strategy to maintain security and prevent the re-establishment of hostile infrastructure in sensitive areas.





The operation was conducted by two joint columns, each comprising personnel from the Indian Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and the Manipur Police.





These teams advanced on both sides of the highway, ensuring comprehensive coverage of the terrain and maximising the effectiveness of the sweep.





In the Jalenbung Hills, the patrols carried out a systematic sweep that led to the identification of multiple bunkers. These positions had previously been dismantled but were found to have been re-established. A total of five bunkers were destroyed during this phase of the operation, eliminating potential threats to the highway and surrounding areas.





Simultaneously, in Thoyee Heights, the patrols identified a series of bunkers along the Mahadev Hills and Thoyee Heights. These too had been repaired and reoccupied after earlier dismantling. Security forces destroyed five such bunkers, ensuring that hostile firing positions could not be reconstituted in the area.





In total, ten bunkers were destroyed during the coordinated operation. The effort highlights the continued resolve of the security forces to deny any attempts at re-establishing hostile infrastructure. It also underscores the importance of sustained, synergised operations in maintaining peace and stability in the region.





The destruction of these bunkers sends a clear message that the security forces remain vigilant and committed to ensuring that hostile elements cannot regain a foothold. Through coordinated patrols and systematic sweeps, the forces are working to secure critical routes and reassure local communities of their safety.





ANI







