



Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack by paying homage to the victims and expressing solidarity with their families. In a post on X, he recalled the innocent lives lost in the brutal assault, assuring that they would never be forgotten.





He emphasised that India stands united in grief and resolve, declaring that the nation will never bow to terrorism and that the designs of terrorists will never succeed.





Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten. My thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss.



As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2026





Reaffirming India’s firm stand against terrorism, PM Modi added, “As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed."





Tributes were offered across Jammu and Kashmir to commemorate the victims of the 22 April attack, which had shocked the nation. A memorial has been erected in Pahalgam to honour the 25 tourists and a local Ponywallah who were killed.





The black marble structure, engraved with the names of the 26 victims, stands along the Lidder River near the meadows of Baisaran Valley, serving as a solemn reminder of the tragedy.





Authorities intensified security measures across Kashmir ahead of the anniversary. Additional police and paramilitary personnel were deployed in and around Pahalgam, with heightened surveillance and checks to ensure a peaceful commemoration.





Senior officials confirmed that arrangements had been made for the memorial event, which was expected to be attended by political leaders, civil society representatives, families of the victims, and local stakeholders.





Three months after the incident, security forces eliminated three Pakistani terrorists involved in the attack during a gunfight in the Srinagar hills. Investigations continued, with the National Investigation Agency filing a chargesheet in December against seven accused.





The chargesheet named Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, its proxy The Resistance Front, and a handler operating from across the border, among others, in connection with the attack.





The political response was swift. On 28 April 2025, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly convened a special session, unanimously passing a resolution expressing shock and anguish over the incident.





The House resolved to fight resolutely against attempts to disturb communal harmony and hinder progress in the Union Territory. The resolution reflected a rare political consensus against terrorism and underscored the importance of safeguarding peace and stability in the region.





Despite the attack’s impact on tourism, signs of recovery have emerged in recent months. Sustained outreach and promotional efforts led by the National Conference government under Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have helped restore tourist confidence.





Visitors to Pahalgam expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements and the hospitality of residents, noting the peaceful environment and encouraging others to visit the destination.





Agencies







