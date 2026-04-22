



The United States has reiterated its solidarity with India on the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 innocent lives on 22 April 2025. In a message posted on X, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor paid tribute to the victims, honouring their memory and expressing condolences to the bereaved families.





He emphasised that the United States stands firmly with the people of India in their fight against terrorism, underscoring the shared commitment to countering extremism.





The European Union and its 27 member states also marked the solemn occasion, reaffirming their unwavering support for India. In a statement, the EU Delegation to India expressed solidarity with the grieving families and the Indian authorities, stressing that terrorism in all its forms can never be justified.





The message highlighted the collective remembrance of the victims and the international community’s condemnation of the attack.





The attack itself shocked the nation and the world when terrorists struck the scenic tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The assailants entered the area and killed 26 civilians, most of them tourists, after questioning them about their religion.





The brutality of the incident turned the picturesque location into a site of horror, leaving families devastated and grappling with loss even a year later.





India’s response was swift and decisive. On 7 May 2025, the armed forces launched Operation Sindoor, striking terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.





Nine major launchpads linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen were destroyed, and over 100 terrorists were eliminated. The retaliatory strikes triggered drone attacks and shelling by Pakistan on Indian border towns, escalating into a four-day conflict.





India maintained a formidable defence throughout the confrontation, conducting further strikes that destroyed military and communication installations across several bases in Pakistan.





The heavy damage inflicted compelled Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations to reach out to his Indian counterpart, leading to a ceasefire agreement on 10 May 2025.





The operation demonstrated India’s resolve to respond decisively to terrorism and underscored its determination to protect its citizens against cross-border threats.





ANI







