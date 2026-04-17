



Hyderabad-based UAV Tech has announced the successful completion of flight testing for its indigenous M165 Short Take-Off and Landing (STOL) UAV prototype. This achievement represents a significant milestone in the company’s efforts to develop advanced unmanned aerial platforms tailored to India’s defence and strategic requirements.





The M165 UAV is designed to operate in environments where conventional runways are unavailable or impractical. Its STOL capability allows rapid deployment in rugged and challenging terrain, making it a tactical asset for missions requiring flexibility and speed.





By reducing dependence on established airstrips, the platform enhances operational reach and resilience in diverse scenarios.





The successful flight testing underscores UAV Tech’s growing role in India’s indigenous UAV ecosystem. It reflects the country’s broader push towards self-reliance in defence technology, where home-grown innovation is increasingly seen as critical to meeting both military and civilian needs.





The M165 prototype demonstrates how domestic firms are advancing capabilities that were once reliant on foreign suppliers.





This development is not only a technical achievement but also a symbolic boost for India’s aerospace and defence industry. It highlights the progress being made in nurturing indigenous expertise, strengthening national security, and positioning India as a credible player in the global UAV sector.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







