



Paras Defence and Space Technologies, a leading Indian defence and space engineering company based in Mumbai, has announced a significant partnership with US-based Bandak Aviation Inc., operating as Northstar.





The agreement will enable Paras Defence to introduce proven air-to-air refuelling technologies and support services for the Indian armed forces, marking a notable advancement in India’s aerospace capabilities.





The collaboration focuses on the supply and support of Northstar’s advanced products, including air-to-air refuelling systems and related accessories. These systems are widely deployed across a range of airborne platforms, enhancing mission endurance and operational flexibility.





The deal also encompasses associated services tailored to the requirements of the Indian armed forces, according to the official statement issued by Paras Defence.





Northstar is globally recognised for its expertise in designing, developing, manufacturing, enhancing, and provisioning aerial refuelling systems. Its technologies are considered dependable and advanced, contributing to operational effectiveness across multiple air forces worldwide.





The partnership reflects Paras Defence’s intent to strengthen its portfolio in aerospace and defence systems, while simultaneously supporting the modernisation and capability enhancement of India’s defence forces.





Amit Mahajan, Director of Paras Defence and Space Technologies, described the agreement as a significant step in expanding the company’s capabilities in advanced aerospace solutions.





He emphasised that partnering with Northstar allows Paras Defence to bring proven technologies and support services to India’s armed forces, adding that the company is likely to be the first in India to achieve this milestone.





A representative from Northstar highlighted the collaboration as a demonstration of their commitment to supporting critical defence requirements with advanced and dependable solutions. The partnership underscores the shared vision of both firms to deliver cutting-edge aerospace technologies while maintaining a global outlook.





Paras Defence reiterated its focus on advancing India’s self-reliance in defence technology. The company’s strategy is powered by strong in-house research and development, integrated engineering capabilities, and turnkey system delivery. This agreement with Northstar is expected to further reinforce Paras Defence’s role in supporting India’s defence modernisation drive.





PTI







